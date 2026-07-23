Social activist Anna Hazare observes ‘maun andolan’ to support protesting students

Social activist Anna Hazare observed a two-hour 'maun andolan' in Ahilyanagar to support protesting students and demand government accountability.

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Anna Hazare speaks on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. ANI

New Delhi: In a significant development amid the ongoing protest in New Delhi, social activist Anna Hazare observed a two-hour-long maun andolan (silent protest) at Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra to extend his support for protesting students in Delhi. As per the recent update, 89-year-old Anna began his protest at 11 am at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Ahilyanagar and ended it at 1 pm, before leaving for his village Ralegan Siddhi. Here are all the details you need to know about what the social activist said on the student protest at Jantar Mantar protest.

What Anna Hazare said on student protest at Jantar Mantar protest?

Hazare wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday saying “the news of…violence and police action…is extremely painful”.

Also read: Fact Check: Has Delhi Police been granted permission to use detention powers under NSA to suppress ongoing CJP Protest? Officials say…

In a letter to Modi, Hazare said the resentment of the protesters must be viewed “not as a law and order problem, but as the agony and expectations of society”.

What Anna said on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan?

If Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is asked to resign, “it will not cause the government to fall; rather, it will…make its functioning more accountable and effective”, Hazare wrote. He requested the government to “listen to (the protesters) patiently, create an atmosphere of trust, and find solutions through positive dialogue”.

Hazare told reporters that he wrote to Modi as the prime minister is “the supreme leader and should be apprised of people’s issues”.

CJP alleges internet shutdown at Jantar Mantar, fears fresh police crackdown

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday alleged that internet services were shut down around Jantar Mantar where its supporters have been staging a sit-in, and questioned if the government was preparing for another police crackdown on the agitation.

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said, “Internet service shutdown at Jantar Mantar. Govt planning another brutal crackdown?”

Also read: NEET ‘newspaper’ leak: Ravi Kishan’s video on CJP protest goes viral, netizens ask ‘did he actually say that’? Watch

In another post, Dipke appealed to police and paramilitary personnel deployed at the protest site not to use force against demonstrators.

“Appeal to police and paramilitary forces deployed to crush the protest. Do not obey illegal orders that ask you to beat up innocent protesters. This is your test as well. Will you stand with the people, or with authoritarians,” he wrote.

(With inputs from agencies)