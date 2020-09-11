Former Haryana MLA, social activist and Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh, passed away in New Delhi on Friday after suffering from liver cirrhosis. Also Read - Delhi Metro Latest News: Operations to Start at 6 AM on All Sections From September 13, Announces DMRC

Notably, the activist had been admitted at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in New Delhi and had been on a ventilator since Tuesday due to multi-organ failure. Also Read - AAP's Raghav Chadha Tears Up Slum Demolition Notice, Says Will Move Supreme Court Against Centre

The 80-year-old Agnivesh, a former MLA from Haryana, founded a political party, Arya Sabha, that was based on the principles of the Arya Samaj in 1970. He is also an advocate for dialogue between religions.

He is involved in various areas of social activism including campaigns against female foeticide and the emancipation of women. He was a prominent associate of Anna Hazare during India Against Corruption’s campaign in 2011 to implement the Jan Lokpal Bill.