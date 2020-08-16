New Delhi: Massive preparations are underway as the Monsoon Session of the Parliament is all set to begin from the first week of September. Also Read - School Reopening News: Nearly 1 Lakh Students Test Positive For COVID-19, Two Weeks After Schools Reopen in This Country

Keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind, the Parliament session this time is expected to include a number of firsts to ensure each member's safety.

As per updates, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has been asked to complete the preparation for the Monsoon Session by the third week of August. By end of August, testing, rehearsal and final inspection of all necessary arrangements will take place before the session begins.

RS Chairman directs full preparedness by third week of August for Monsoon session of Parliament. Work is in progress at fast pace for ensuring several additional installations in prescribed time like four large display screens in the chamber of the House: Rajya Sabha Secretariat pic.twitter.com/rpZ2RSV9Pb — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat in an update stated that the preparation work is in progress at fast pace for ensuring several additional installations in prescribed time like four large display screens in the chamber of the House.

Describing the set of preparations, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat stated that another 6 small screens in 4 galleries of House, audio consoles in galleries, ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, special cables connecting two Houses for transmission of audio-visual signals, polycarbonate sheet separating Official Gallery from chamber of the House are part of the preparations for the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

Notably, Rajya Sabha Chairman MVenkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at a meeting on July 17, after detailed examination of options for holding Monsoon Session, decided to use chambers and galleries of both Houses for enabling the session under prevailing restrictions.

Interestingly, all these arrangements mark the first of its kind session to be held in compliance with the social distancing norm under the coronavirus induced restrictions.