New Delhi: Social distancing norms went for a toss in Karantaka's Honnali after BJP legislator MP Renukacharya held a meeting of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers in his constituency amid COVID-19 lockdown.

The video of the meeting which has gone viral on social media showed ASHA workers sitting in large numbers in close proximity.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Karnataka: Social distancing norms flouted as BJP MLA from Honnali, MP Renukacharya held a meeting of ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers in Honnali of Davanagere District. (23.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/mPDzYG2PER — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

The video comes at a time when the leaders and doctors across the world are stressing on maintaing social distancing as a key to combat the COVID-19 spread.

Earlier, a BJP MLA from Maharashtra’s Wardha district allegedly violated the lockdown norms by distributing dry ration to people at his residence to mark his birthday. At least one hundred people gathered outside the MLA’s residence to receive free grains before officials and police personnel reached the spot and dispersed them.