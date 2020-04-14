New Delhi: In a novel initiative to maintain social distancing at this critical time of coronavirus, two hospitals in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district have deployed robots to serve food and give medicine to COVID-19 patients. The steps has been taken with the objective to protect doctors and health workers from getting infected with COVID-19. Also Read - After Jharkhand Reports First Death, Hemant Soren Says Lifting Lockdown Big Challenge Now

These remote-controlled COBOT-Robotics will provide food and medicine to patients without any human intervention in the two hospitals. Also Read - Jharkhand Registers First Covid-19 Death As 72-Year-Man Succumbs to the Virus in Bokaro

Developed by District Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Aditya Ranjan, the robots will work in the 20 and 30-bed ‘high-tech isolation wards’ which will be inaugurated at the ANM Skill Centre, Chaibasa Sadar Hospital and COVID-19 Railway Hospital, Chakradharpur respectively on Tuesday. Also Read - Jharkhand Flags Off 'Meals on the Wheels' Initiative To Feed the Poor Amid Lockdown

“Each bed has been designed like a room where medicine and food will be provided to patients through COBOT-Robotics,” a press release said.

In Jharkhand, 7 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in three districts within 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 24. As per updates, seven new cases were reported from Ranchi, Bokaro and Giridih districts.

The first case of COVID-19 in the state was found at Hindpiri locality of Ranchi when a 22-year-old Malaysian woman tested positive for the disease on March 31.