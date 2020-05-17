New Delhi: Issuing a nine-page guideline, the Union Home Ministry on Sunday evening allowed shops and markets to open during the fourth phase of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, but with certain conditions. Also Read - India Enters 4th Phase of Lockdown: What's Open And What's Shut For Next 14 Days | Check Here

The MHA said that the local authorities must ensure that shops open on a staggered timing basis to make sure that the social distancing is maintained.

The Home Ministry further added that the owners of the shops must ensure that customers maintain do gaz doori (six feet distance) while buying things from there and that not more than five people are allowed inside the shop at any given time. However, the MHA did not allow the shopping malls to open.

“All shops shall have to ensure six feet distance among customers, and will not allow more than five people at one time,” the MHA said.

In the guidelines, the Centre said that that the work-from-home policy should be followed for companies and private offices.

However, offices and other establishments can adopt the staggering of work hours with provision for thermal scanning and sanitisers at all entry and exit points.

In the meantime, the Centre has also allowed all shops, including those dealing in non-essential goods and services, in all zones across the country during Lockdown 4.0.

In the fresh guidelines, the Centre today asked states/UTs to decide which areas should be identified as Red, Orange and Green zones. The centre said the decision should be based on the parameters set by the Union health ministry.

In the order, the MHA said that only essential activities will be allowed in the containment zones. Meanwhile, all cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditorium, assembly halls and similar places will remain shut. Moreover, hotels and restaurants will not operate during Lockdown 4.0.