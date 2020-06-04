New Delhi: As part of the ‘Unlock 1’ plan, the Central government has ordered opening of restaurants in the country from June 8. In this regard, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs), saying the restaurants and other hospitality units need to take suitable measures to restrict further transmission of the coronavirus while providing services. Also Read - 'Unlock 1': '6-ft Distance, Masks, Aarogya Setu App Mandatory For Enployees,' Centre Issues SOP For Workplace

Issuing the guidelines, the Centre said only asymptomatic staff and customers shall be allowed in the restaurants. Entrance to have mandatory sanitizer dispensers and thermal screening provisions, it said in the SOP. Also Read - BEN vs TON Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Benfica vs Tondela Today's Match at Estádio da Luz 11.45 PM IST

The Centre said that the restaurants in containment zones will, however, remain closed and only the restaurants which are outside the containment zones shall be permitted to open for providing services. Also Read - MRT vs SET Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Maritimo vs Vitoria Setubal Today's Match at Estádio dos Barreiros 10.30 PM IST

In the guidelines, the Centre said that people above 65 years of age and people with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age are advised to stay at home.

The centre said that while proving services, the restaurants should maintain social distancing of al least 6 feet and use of face mask is mandatory. “Practice washing of hand with soap even when the hands are not visibly dirty,” it said.

However, the Centre strictly prohibited spitting at public places. The ministry also asked all to install Aarogya Setu App on their mobile phones.