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Social Media dos and donts issued to Civil Services candidates selected via UPSC Exam; Heres what they say

Social Media dos and don’ts issued to Civil Services candidates selected via UPSC Exam; Here’s what they say

This advisory was released by the Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

(Representational image: AI generated)

New Delhi: All recently selected candidates for the Civil Services have been advised to refrain from engaging in self-promotion or posting inappropriate content on social media. An official advisory has been issued to them in this regard. They have also been instructed to maintain professional distance from commercial and institutional endorsements, and to ensure that their achievements are not utilized for personal gain or publicity.

Who has issued the advisory?

The advisory has been issued for candidates selected through the Civil Services Examination (CSE)-2025. This advisory was released by the Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), a premier training institution for bureaucrats. The results of the examination were declared on March 6.

What does the advisory state?

The advisory states that government servants serve as the public face of the administration, and their conduct remains under constant public scrutiny. It notes, “You must ensure that your personal conduct, as well as your official and social interactions with the general public, public representatives, corporate entities, civil society organizations, government employees, other dignitaries, and sensitive sections of society, remain courteous, respectful, dignified, and appropriate.”

The advisory states, “Social media permeates various aspects of life, and the Academy, too, recognizes—at an institutional level—the significance of social media and digital platforms in effective governance; however, any form of social media usage that promotes self-aggrandizement is strongly discouraged.”

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‘Comments and posts on social media can affect one’s career’

The advisory further notes that comments and posts made or forwarded on social media can also have repercussions on one’s service career. It states, “Therefore, even at this juncture, you should refrain from making posts that could be defamatory to the Service or its members. Exercise caution and discretion when posting content that could be perceived as unprofessional or inappropriate for an officer/member of the Service.”

The advisory specifically emphasizes that one must strictly avoid posting thoughtless or impulsive statements on social media. Regarding ‘social media etiquette,’ the advisory states: “Consider the potential impact of whatever you intend to post. In fact, it is better to refrain from posting any such content altogether, as it could lead to misunderstandings at both the personal and institutional levels.”

‘You are expected to conduct yourself as exemplary individual at all times’

The Academy noted, “As an aspiring civil servant, you are expected to conduct yourself as an exemplary individual at all times.” It further added that their past actions would serve as a reflection of their character and personality throughout their entire career.

The advisory, issued on the day the CSE 2025 results were declared, stated: “You should begin demonstrating the exemplary conduct befitting an officer starting today, rather than waiting for your training to commence. In the future, you will occupy pivotal positions within institutions responsible for governance and public service delivery.”

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