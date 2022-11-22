Social Media Influencer Rohit Bhati Dies In Car Accident In Greater Noida

According to the police, Bhati, who was behind the steering of the speeding Maruti Swift. They were returning from a party when the incident took place around 3 am near the Chuhadpur underpass.

Greater Noida: A 25-year-old social media celebrity died and his two friends were seriously injured after their speeding car crashed into a tree in Greater Noida on Monday. Rohit Bhati also known as Rowdy Bhati died on the spot, while his friends are undergoing treatment at hospitals – one in Greater Noida and the other in Delhi.

Reportedly, Bhati hailed from Bulandshahr but was living in Chi sector of Greater Noida. Belonging to the Gujar community, Bhati was popular on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram where he posted videos and had followers in thousands.

Shortly after the news of Bhati’s death spread, several of his fans posted reels and videos of Bhati’s last rites as they paid tributes to him.