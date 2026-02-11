Home

Big news for Instagram and X users, Modi government tightens rules on Deepfakes, posting AI videos will now lead to...

Modi government tightens rules on Deepfakes

New Delhi: In a major development, the Modi government has implemented strict rules for online platforms to regulate AI-generated and manipulated content, including deepfakes. As per the new rules, social media platforms like X (formally Twitter) and Instagram will be required to remove any such content within three hours if directed by a competent authority or a court. The Centre has notified amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

AI-generated and manipulated content has been formally defined through these changes. It is important to note that the new rules will come into effect from February 20, 2026. The amendments define “audio, visual, or audio-visual information” and “artificially created information,” which includes AI-generated or altered content that appears real or authentic.

As per the definition, routine editing, content enhancement, and good-faith educational or design-related work have been excluded. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a notification and informed that one of the key changes is treating manipulated content as “information.” Under the IT Rules, AI-generated content will now be assessed in the same manner as other information while determining unlawful activity.

Here are some of the key details:

Social media platforms will now have to act within three hours of receiving government or court orders

The timeline for resolving user complaints has been shortened.

The rules mandate compulsory labeling of AI-generated content.

Platforms that enable the creation or sharing of manipulated content must ensure that such material is clearly and prominently labeled.

Where technically feasible, it should also be linked with permanent metadata or identifiers.

Mandatory disclosure of AI-generated content by users

It will be mandatory for the users to clearly state whether the video, image, or text they are uploading has been created using AI (Artificial Intelligence) or not.

Platforms will not rely solely on user declarations.

Companies like X, Instagram, and Facebook must use their own technology to verify whether the information provided by users is accurate.

Zero tolerance for AI content involving children, personal data, and violence

It is important to note that immediate and strict action will be taken against AI-generated content that involves objectionable material related to children

Non-consensual use of a person’s private or edited images or videos

Fake government documents, or content that promotes violence.

In such sensitive cases, platforms will not have to wait for a complaint or a government order and must remove such content immediately.

Action against social media platforms for non-compliance

A social media company may lose its legal protection if it fails to comply with these new and stricter IT rules. Not only the user creating or posting the content but also the social media platform itself could be held directly liable for legal action. This will increase pressure on companies to strictly follow the rules.

