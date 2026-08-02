Sodium nitrate and suicide note: Family of three in Pune dies by suicide over financial distress

In a tragic incident reported from the Pimpri area in Pune, Maharashtra, a family of three reportedly died by suicide. The police suspect that the incident is a suicide driven by financial trouble. The three members, a man, his wife, and their teenage daughter, were found unconscious at their home.

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New Delhi: In a tragic incident reported from the Pimpri area in Pune, Maharashtra, a family of three reportedly died by suicide. The police suspect that the incident is a suicide driven by financial trouble. The three members, a man, his wife, and their teenage daughter, were found unconscious at their home.

The man, Vinod Pillai, 50, died before he could be given medical help, while his wife, Sirja Pillai, 45, and their 19-year-old daughter, Purnima Pillai, were rushed to a hospital and admitted to the ICU, but they too died a short while later. According to reports, Vinod had studied Computer Science at IIM Ahmedabad. Sirja worked as a coordinator at a school.

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The incident came to light after Sirja did not turn up for work, and when her colleagues could not reach her, they grew concerned and contacted her relatives, who went to the house to check on the family.

Officers from Sant Tukaram Nagar police station recovered a suicide note at the scene of the incident. They also found a container of sodium nitrate, a chemical that Vinod is believed to have ordered online.

According to the police, the fumes of the burning chemical filled the room, leading to the deaths.

In the suicide note, Vinod wrote that the family’s financial troubles had driven him to take this extreme step. He added that no one should be held responsible for their deaths.

Investigators found that the family had been struggling with heavy debt for some time. They had sold their home in Nehru Nagar three years ago and had since been living in a rented room in Morwadi.

A case has been registered by the police, and further investigation is underway.