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SOG personnel killed, another injured in first terror attack since Pahalgam killings

Jammu: In a shocking development, a Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel was killed and another injured after terrorists opened fire on security forces on the Anantnag-Kokernag Road in Jammu and

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Published: July 22, 2026, 3:17 PM IST
SOG personnel killed, another injured in first terror attack since Pahalgam killings
Cop killed in terrorist attack in J-K's Anantnag (Image-PTI)

Jammu: In a shocking development, a Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel was killed and another injured after terrorists opened fire on security forces on the Anantnag-Kokernag Road in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. As per initial reports, the two SOG personnel  came under fire from terrorists while were deployed on the road when they were deployed on the road.

A policeman was killed in an attack by terrorists in Anantnag town of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here. The firing took place around 12.30 pm on Wednesday at Lal Chowk in Anantnag.

Read more: 'We will stop your breathing': LeT terrorist hints at 'something big' against India in 2026 over Indus waters

They said one head constable, Ashiq Hussain, posted on Amarnath yatra security duty was injured in the attack and rushed to the Government Medical College hospital at Anantnag.Hussain was declared dead on arrival by the doctors, the officials said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to track down the assailants, they said. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Toiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post.

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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