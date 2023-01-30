Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on February 4 (Saturday) the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway which would help cut down the travel time between Jaipur and Delhi to around two hours,

Delhi: Travelling time is always one of the major concerns that people consider while planning their travels. Delhi-Jaipur, that is one of the busiest routes will now witness a time reduction from 5-6 hours to 2 hours by road. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on February 4 (Saturday) the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway which would help cut down the travel time between Jaipur and Delhi to around two hours, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

Going to be inaugurated by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on 4th Feb, the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway will facilitate commuters to reach Jaipur from Delhi in two hours.#PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/C1u5uoFN81 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 30, 2023

All You Need To Know About Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The Sohna (Haryana)-Dausa (Rajasthan) stretch is the first leg of the new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

At nearly 1,390 kilometres, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest expressway and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to 12 hours.

It is likely to be completed by March 2023 and is being built as part of the first phase of the ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana’.

The eight-lane expressway, expandable to 12 lanes, will cover Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Mumbai-Delhi expressway will be facilitated with automatic number plate readers that will allow the deduction of toll tax from the vehicle through FasTag without stopping it, reported LiveMint.

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway, covering Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, is being developed at a cost of about Rs 1 lakh crore.

Further, it will improve the connectivity to economic hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Surat, bringing economic prosperity to millions.

Delhi and Jaipur have a distance of 270 km. The first section of the famous Delhi-Mumbai Expressway runs from Sohna in Haryana to Dausa in Rajasthan.