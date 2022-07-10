Man Dies After Setting Self On Fire In Public Toilet in Solan: A man committed suicide by setting himself on fire in the Sulabh toilet located in the Children’s Park of the city of Solan. On receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and took the person to the regional hospital Solan where doctors declared him brought dead. According to the information received from the police, the incident happened around 3 pm on Sunday afternoon when a man went inside the toilet and set himself on fire. The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.Also Read - Video: 4-Storey Building Collapses Like House of Cards in Himachal's Chopal Town of Shimla | WATCH

The employee posted in the toilet says that he had gone to his room to have food. After getting information about the incident, people gathered on the spot and immediately informed the police. People standing around the toilet say that they saw the person going inside the toilet with a bottle of petrol in his hand. Police say that the deceased has suffered severe burns.

The deceased has not been identified yet. Confirming the matter, DSP Solan Santosh Kumar said that on Sunday, a man set himself on fire in the toilet at Children's Park, which led to his death. He said that the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Police are scanning the incident site for clues and forensic evidence.