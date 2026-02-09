Home

Solapur Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026: Check ward-wise winning candidates names

Solapur Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026: Check ward-wise winning candidates' names

Solapur Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results: The Maharashtra State Election Commission is set to announce the Solapur Zilla Parishad election results 2026 soon. Voting for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls in the district took place on February 7 during the third phase of the Maharashtra local body elections. Check winners’ list here.

Solapur Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026: Check ward-wise winning candidates’ names

Solapur Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results: The Solapur Zilla Parishad election results 2026 will be declared on Monday by the Maharashtra State Election Commission. The voting for Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis was conducted on Saturday, February 7. The Maharashtra local body elections were conducted in three phases. Maharashtra Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare announced the polls on February 7, which cover as may as 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayats samitis.

Solapur Zilla Parishad Election Results 2017

Candidate Name Party Name Ward Votes Rani Santosh Ware Nationalist Congress Party 1 10555 Laxmi Janardhan Awate Shivsena 2 11021 Savitadevi Shahajirao Rajebhosale Shivsena 3 12391 Nilkanth Tukaram Deshmukh Shivsena 4 10067 Aniruddh Vitthal Kambale Shivsena 5 10877 Shubhangi Appasaheb Ubale Nationalist Congress Party 6 13182 Ranjitsinh Babanrao Shinde Independent 7 12399 Rohini Sambhaji More Nationalist Congress Party 8 8692 Sanjay Vitthalrao Shinde Independent 9 15174 Anjanadevi Shivaji Patil Nationalist Congress Party 10 10787 Rohini Tukaram Dhavle Nationalist Congress Party 11 12958 Bharat Haribhau Shinde Nationalist Congress Party 12 9695 Kiran Suresh More Bhartiya Janata Party 13 12292 Rekha Vaibhav Raut Nationalist Congress Party 14 11283 Madan Abhimanyu Darade Bhartiya Janata Party 15 11449 Sangita Arun Doifode Bhartiya Janata Party 16 12339 Shrimant Sadashiv Thorat Nationalist Congress Party 17 11687 Rekha Prakash Bhumkar Nationalist Congress Party 18 12274 Baliram Bhaurao Sathe Nationalist Congress Party 19 12163 Usha Dnyanoba Survase Indian National Congress 20 7720 Vijayraj Manohar Dongare Independent 21 10601 Vikrant Rajan Patil Nationalist Congress Party 22 18914 Umesh Suresh Patil Nationalist Congress Party 23 13228 Tanaji Shankarrao Khatal Independent 24 10976 Shivaji Shripati Sonwane Nationalist Congress Party 25 8100 Shaila Dhananjay Godase Bhima Parisar Vikas Aghadi Paksh 26 11232 Rajani Balasaheb Deshmukh Pandharpur Mangalvedha Vikas Aghadi 27 15747 Atul Lala Kharat Nationalist Congress Party 28 10162 Subhash Bapurao Mane Pandharpur Mangalvedha Vikas Aghadi 29 11560 Savita Nikhilgir Gosavi Bhartiya Janata Party 31 12996 Shobha Tanaji Waghmode Bhartiya Janata Party 32 11201 Rukmini Ramdas Dhone Bhartiya Janata Party 33 13770 Vasantrao Daulatrao Deshmukh Pandharpur Mangalvedha Vikas Aghadi 34 11450 Rutuja Sharad More Nationalist Congress Party 35 8851 Sakshi Mahesh Sorate Bhartiya Janata Party 36 9166 Sangita Sanjay Mote Bhartiya Janata Party 37 8078 Mangal Kiran Waghmode Nationalist Congress Party 38 11174 Shitaladevi Dhairyashil Mohitepatil Nationalist Congress Party 39 10928 Sunanda Balasaheb Phule Nationalist Congress Party 40 11403 Arun Baban Todkar Nationalist Congress Party 41 9062 Swaruparani Jaysinh Mohitepatil Nationalist Congress Party 42 13992 Tribhuvan Vinayak Dhainje Nationalist Congress Party 43 9634 Jyoti Keshavrao Patil Bhartiya Janata Party 44 11651 Ganesh Madhavrao Patil Nationalist Congress Party 45 10857 Govind Maruti Jare Sangola Shahar Vikas Mahayuti 46 11771 Atul Prabhakar Pawar Sangola Shahar Vikas Mahayuti 47 14054 Swati Tulshiram Kamble Independent 48 10785 Sangita Sangam Dhandore Independent 49 11621 Dadasaheb Maruti Babar Independent 50 10201 Sachin Laxman Deshmukh Independent 51 9036 Anil Tanaji Mote Independent 52 9258 Nitin Rajaram Nakate Indian National Congress 53 11011 Shila Sachin Shivasharan Janhit Vikas Aaghadi Mangalvedha 54 14193 Manjula Bharat Kolekar Janhit Vikas Aaghadi Mangalvedha 55 11802 Dilip Appaso Chavan Janhit Vikas Aaghadi Mangalvedha 56 8290 Rekhabai Rajendra Gaikwad Indian National Congress 57 9085 Annarav Bhutalsiddha Barachare Bhartiya Janata Party 58 6124 Sanjay Gulchand Gaikwad Indian National Congress 59 9122 Amar Ratikant Patil Shivsena 60 6388 Vidhulata Prabhakar Kore Nationalist Congress Party 61 5980 Prabhavati Amogsiddh Patil Bhartiya Janata Party 62 8226 Mangal Mallinath Kalyanshetti Bhartiya Janata Party 63 11068 Anand Ramling Tanawade Bhartiya Janata Party 64 9581 Mallikarjun Mahadev Patil Indian National Congress 65 11068 Shivanand Sidramappa Patil Independent 66 8763 Shilavanti Gurubasappa Bhosagi Indian National Congress 67 8913 Swati Shashikant Shatgar Indian National Congress 68 8329

NCP is leading 24 seats in Solapur ZP poll, BJP in 16, Congress 0. Solapur ZP has 68 seats.

Sharad Pawar is unwell, he was rushed to Pune from Baramati.

Ratnagiri Election Results 2026: List Of Winning Candidates

Area / Gana / Group Winner Name Party Handrail Suyog Kamble Shiv Sena Guhagar Gana Pranav Polekar Shiv Sena Vaddahsol Prateek Matkar Shiv Sena Talwade Samiksha Chavan Thackeray Group Gambling Ramesh Sood Shiv Sena Dhopeshwar Prasad Kuvalekar Shiv Sena Skin Sonali Thukarul Shiv Sena Skin Ajay Kashingkar Thackeray Group Vaddahsol Gana Gautam Jadhav Shiv Sena Raipatan Gana Umesh Paradkar Shiv Sena Talwade Gana Bhamini Sutar Thackeray Group Tamhane Gana Yogi Dange Thackeray Group Kelavali Gana Bhagyashree Lad Shiv Sena Gambling Gana Prasad Moharkar Shiv Sena Dhopeshwar Gana Yogesh Maps Independent Pendkhale Gana Rajesh Gurav Shiv Sena Ansure Gana Dipali Medhekar Thackeray Group Shringarataali Pramod Gandhi MNS Spade Rupesh Pawaskar Rebel Mirjole Gana Vaibhav Patil Shiv Sena Bhambed Group Vinaya Gangan Shiv Sena Bhambed Gana Shailesh Khamkar BJP Prabhavanalli Gana Umesh Patki Shiv Sena Agloli Group Vikrant Jadhav Thackeray Group

Pune Election Results 2026: List Of Winning Candidates

Taluka Group / Area Winning Candidate Party Baramati Supa Morgaon Pallavi Khetre Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) Ranjangaon Ganpati Swati Pachundkar Bharatiya Janata Party Purandar Dive Garade Rupali Zende Nationalist Congress Party Shirur Takli Haji Rajendra Gavade Bharatiya Janata Party Shirur Pabal Prafulla Shivle Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) Purandar Veer Bhivdi Haribhau Lole Bharatiya Janata Party Purandar Belsar Malshiras Ajay Ingle Bharatiya Janata Party Shirur Shikrapur Monika Hargude Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) Junnar Dingore Udapur Sonabai Dabhade Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) Junnar Otur Dhalewadi Chhaya Tambe Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) Junnar Ale Pimpalwadi Mangesh Kakade Shiv Sena (Shinde) Junnar Belhe Rajuri Smita Kanse Shiv Sena (Shinde) Junnar Bori Khurd Kalpana Kale Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) Junnar Narayangaon Varulwadi Neha Pate Shiv Sena (Shinde) Junnar Savargaon Kusur Gulab Parkhe Shiv Sena (Thackeray) Junnar Barav Tambe Monali Lande Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) Khed Nanekarwadi–Mhalunge Ganesh Botre Nationalist Congress Party Khed Alandi Rural–Kuruli Vinaya Mungase Shiv Sena (Thackeray) Khed Medankarwadi–Kalus Ganesh Argade Shiv Sena (Thackeray) Khed Pimpalgaon Tarf Marakal Vijaysingh Shinde Shiv Sena (Thackeray) Khed Retwadi–Wafgaon Dipti Bhogade Shiv Sena (Thackeray) Khed Wada–Vashere Sameer Supe Nationalist Congress Party Khed Pait–Ambethan Sunita Butte-Patil Nationalist Congress Party Khed — Tanuja Ghanwat Shiv Sena (Thackeray) Shirur Ranjangaon Sandas–Talegaon Dipali Gawhane Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar)

Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026

Taluka Gan / Area Winning Candidate Party Shirur Kavthe Yemai BJP Candidate Bharatiya Janata Party Shirur Takli Haji BJP Candidate Bharatiya Janata Party Purandar Dive Amit Zende Nationalist Congress Party Purandar Garade Archana Katke Nationalist Congress Party Baramati Supe Ujjwala Popat Khaire Bharatiya Janata Party Purandar Belsar Malshiras Manik Nimbalkar Shiv Sena (Shinde) Purandar Malshiras Mauli Yadav Bharatiya Janata Party Purandar Bhivdi Sayali Shinde Bharatiya Janata Party Purandar Veer Sudhir Dhumal Bharatiya Janata Party Shirur Talegaon Vidya Bhujbal Bharatiya Janata Party Shirur Ranjangaon Sandas Vijay Ransing Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

