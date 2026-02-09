By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Solapur Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026: Check ward-wise winning candidates’ names
Solapur Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results: The Maharashtra State Election Commission is set to announce the Solapur Zilla Parishad election results 2026 soon. Voting for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls in the district took place on February 7 during the third phase of the Maharashtra local body elections. Check winners’ list here.
Solapur Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results: The Solapur Zilla Parishad election results 2026 will be declared on Monday by the Maharashtra State Election Commission. The voting for Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis was conducted on Saturday, February 7. The Maharashtra local body elections were conducted in three phases. Maharashtra Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare announced the polls on February 7, which cover as may as 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayats samitis.
Solapur Zilla Parishad Election Results 2017
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|Ward
|Votes
|Rani Santosh Ware
|Nationalist Congress Party
|1
|10555
|Laxmi Janardhan Awate
|Shivsena
|2
|11021
|Savitadevi Shahajirao Rajebhosale
|Shivsena
|3
|12391
|Nilkanth Tukaram Deshmukh
|Shivsena
|4
|10067
|Aniruddh Vitthal Kambale
|Shivsena
|5
|10877
|Shubhangi Appasaheb Ubale
|Nationalist Congress Party
|6
|13182
|Ranjitsinh Babanrao Shinde
|Independent
|7
|12399
|Rohini Sambhaji More
|Nationalist Congress Party
|8
|8692
|Sanjay Vitthalrao Shinde
|Independent
|9
|15174
|Anjanadevi Shivaji Patil
|Nationalist Congress Party
|10
|10787
|Rohini Tukaram Dhavle
|Nationalist Congress Party
|11
|12958
|Bharat Haribhau Shinde
|Nationalist Congress Party
|12
|9695
|Kiran Suresh More
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|13
|12292
|Rekha Vaibhav Raut
|Nationalist Congress Party
|14
|11283
|Madan Abhimanyu Darade
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|15
|11449
|Sangita Arun Doifode
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|16
|12339
|Shrimant Sadashiv Thorat
|Nationalist Congress Party
|17
|11687
|Rekha Prakash Bhumkar
|Nationalist Congress Party
|18
|12274
|Baliram Bhaurao Sathe
|Nationalist Congress Party
|19
|12163
|Usha Dnyanoba Survase
|Indian National Congress
|20
|7720
|Vijayraj Manohar Dongare
|Independent
|21
|10601
|Vikrant Rajan Patil
|Nationalist Congress Party
|22
|18914
|Umesh Suresh Patil
|Nationalist Congress Party
|23
|13228
|Tanaji Shankarrao Khatal
|Independent
|24
|10976
|Shivaji Shripati Sonwane
|Nationalist Congress Party
|25
|8100
|Shaila Dhananjay Godase
|Bhima Parisar Vikas Aghadi Paksh
|26
|11232
|Rajani Balasaheb Deshmukh
|Pandharpur Mangalvedha Vikas Aghadi
|27
|15747
|Atul Lala Kharat
|Nationalist Congress Party
|28
|10162
|Subhash Bapurao Mane
|Pandharpur Mangalvedha Vikas Aghadi
|29
|11560
|Savita Nikhilgir Gosavi
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|31
|12996
|Shobha Tanaji Waghmode
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|32
|11201
|Rukmini Ramdas Dhone
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|33
|13770
|Vasantrao Daulatrao Deshmukh
|Pandharpur Mangalvedha Vikas Aghadi
|34
|11450
|Rutuja Sharad More
|Nationalist Congress Party
|35
|8851
|Sakshi Mahesh Sorate
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|36
|9166
|Sangita Sanjay Mote
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|37
|8078
|Mangal Kiran Waghmode
|Nationalist Congress Party
|38
|11174
|Shitaladevi Dhairyashil Mohitepatil
|Nationalist Congress Party
|39
|10928
|Sunanda Balasaheb Phule
|Nationalist Congress Party
|40
|11403
|Arun Baban Todkar
|Nationalist Congress Party
|41
|9062
|Swaruparani Jaysinh Mohitepatil
|Nationalist Congress Party
|42
|13992
|Tribhuvan Vinayak Dhainje
|Nationalist Congress Party
|43
|9634
|Jyoti Keshavrao Patil
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|44
|11651
|Ganesh Madhavrao Patil
|Nationalist Congress Party
|45
|10857
|Govind Maruti Jare
|Sangola Shahar Vikas Mahayuti
|46
|11771
|Atul Prabhakar Pawar
|Sangola Shahar Vikas Mahayuti
|47
|14054
|Swati Tulshiram Kamble
|Independent
|48
|10785
|Sangita Sangam Dhandore
|Independent
|49
|11621
|Dadasaheb Maruti Babar
|Independent
|50
|10201
|Sachin Laxman Deshmukh
|Independent
|51
|9036
|Anil Tanaji Mote
|Independent
|52
|9258
|Nitin Rajaram Nakate
|Indian National Congress
|53
|11011
|Shila Sachin Shivasharan
|Janhit Vikas Aaghadi Mangalvedha
|54
|14193
|Manjula Bharat Kolekar
|Janhit Vikas Aaghadi Mangalvedha
|55
|11802
|Dilip Appaso Chavan
|Janhit Vikas Aaghadi Mangalvedha
|56
|8290
|Rekhabai Rajendra Gaikwad
|Indian National Congress
|57
|9085
|Annarav Bhutalsiddha Barachare
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|58
|6124
|Sanjay Gulchand Gaikwad
|Indian National Congress
|59
|9122
|Amar Ratikant Patil
|Shivsena
|60
|6388
|Vidhulata Prabhakar Kore
|Nationalist Congress Party
|61
|5980
|Prabhavati Amogsiddh Patil
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|62
|8226
|Mangal Mallinath Kalyanshetti
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|63
|11068
|Anand Ramling Tanawade
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|64
|9581
|Mallikarjun Mahadev Patil
|Indian National Congress
|65
|11068
|Shivanand Sidramappa Patil
|Independent
|66
|8763
|Shilavanti Gurubasappa Bhosagi
|Indian National Congress
|67
|8913
|Swati Shashikant Shatgar
|Indian National Congress
|68
|8329
NCP is leading 24 seats in Solapur ZP poll, BJP in 16, Congress 0. Solapur ZP has 68 seats.
Sharad Pawar is unwell, he was rushed to Pune from Baramati.
Ratnagiri Election Results 2026: List Of Winning Candidates
|Area / Gana / Group
|Winner Name
|Party
|Handrail
|Suyog Kamble
|Shiv Sena
|Guhagar Gana
|Pranav Polekar
|Shiv Sena
|Vaddahsol
|Prateek Matkar
|Shiv Sena
|Talwade
|Samiksha Chavan
|Thackeray Group
|Gambling
|Ramesh Sood
|Shiv Sena
|Dhopeshwar
|Prasad Kuvalekar
|Shiv Sena
|Skin
|Sonali Thukarul
|Shiv Sena
|Skin
|Ajay Kashingkar
|Thackeray Group
|Vaddahsol Gana
|Gautam Jadhav
|Shiv Sena
|Raipatan Gana
|Umesh Paradkar
|Shiv Sena
|Talwade Gana
|Bhamini Sutar
|Thackeray Group
|Tamhane Gana
|Yogi Dange
|Thackeray Group
|Kelavali Gana
|Bhagyashree Lad
|Shiv Sena
|Gambling Gana
|Prasad Moharkar
|Shiv Sena
|Dhopeshwar Gana
|Yogesh Maps
|Independent
|Pendkhale Gana
|Rajesh Gurav
|Shiv Sena
|Ansure Gana
|Dipali Medhekar
|Thackeray Group
|Shringarataali
|Pramod Gandhi
|MNS
|Spade
|Rupesh Pawaskar
|Rebel
|Mirjole Gana
|Vaibhav Patil
|Shiv Sena
|Bhambed Group
|Vinaya Gangan
|Shiv Sena
|Bhambed Gana
|Shailesh Khamkar
|BJP
|Prabhavanalli Gana
|Umesh Patki
|Shiv Sena
|Agloli Group
|Vikrant Jadhav
|Thackeray Group
Pune Election Results 2026: List Of Winning Candidates
|Taluka
|Group / Area
|Winning Candidate
|Party
|Baramati
|Supa Morgaon
|Pallavi Khetre
|Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)
|Ranjangaon
|Ganpati
|Swati Pachundkar
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Purandar
|Dive Garade
|Rupali Zende
|Nationalist Congress Party
|Shirur
|Takli Haji
|Rajendra Gavade
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shirur
|Pabal
|Prafulla Shivle
|Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)
|Purandar
|Veer Bhivdi
|Haribhau Lole
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Purandar
|Belsar Malshiras
|Ajay Ingle
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shirur
|Shikrapur
|Monika Hargude
|Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)
|Junnar
|Dingore Udapur
|Sonabai Dabhade
|Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)
|Junnar
|Otur Dhalewadi
|Chhaya Tambe
|Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)
|Junnar
|Ale Pimpalwadi
|Mangesh Kakade
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Junnar
|Belhe Rajuri
|Smita Kanse
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Junnar
|Bori Khurd
|Kalpana Kale
|Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)
|Junnar
|Narayangaon Varulwadi
|Neha Pate
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Junnar
|Savargaon Kusur
|Gulab Parkhe
|Shiv Sena (Thackeray)
|Junnar
|Barav Tambe
|Monali Lande
|Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)
|Khed
|Nanekarwadi–Mhalunge
|Ganesh Botre
|Nationalist Congress Party
|Khed
|Alandi Rural–Kuruli
|Vinaya Mungase
|Shiv Sena (Thackeray)
|Khed
|Medankarwadi–Kalus
|Ganesh Argade
|Shiv Sena (Thackeray)
|Khed
|Pimpalgaon Tarf Marakal
|Vijaysingh Shinde
|Shiv Sena (Thackeray)
|Khed
|Retwadi–Wafgaon
|Dipti Bhogade
|Shiv Sena (Thackeray)
|Khed
|Wada–Vashere
|Sameer Supe
|Nationalist Congress Party
|Khed
|Pait–Ambethan
|Sunita Butte-Patil
|Nationalist Congress Party
|Khed
|—
|Tanuja Ghanwat
|Shiv Sena (Thackeray)
|Shirur
|Ranjangaon Sandas–Talegaon
|Dipali Gawhane
|Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar)
Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026
|Taluka
|Gan / Area
|Winning Candidate
|Party
|Shirur
|Kavthe Yemai
|BJP Candidate
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shirur
|Takli Haji
|BJP Candidate
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Purandar
|Dive
|Amit Zende
|Nationalist Congress Party
|Purandar
|Garade
|Archana Katke
|Nationalist Congress Party
|Baramati
|Supe
|Ujjwala Popat Khaire
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Purandar
|Belsar Malshiras
|Manik Nimbalkar
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Purandar
|Malshiras
|Mauli Yadav
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Purandar
|Bhivdi
|Sayali Shinde
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Purandar
|Veer
|Sudhir Dhumal
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shirur
|Talegaon
|Vidya Bhujbal
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shirur
|Ranjangaon Sandas
|Vijay Ransing
|Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)
(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)
