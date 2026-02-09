  • Home
  • News
  • Solapur Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026: Check ward-wise winning candidates names

Solapur Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026: Check ward-wise winning candidates’ names

Solapur Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results: The Maharashtra State Election Commission is set to announce the Solapur Zilla Parishad election results 2026 soon. Voting for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls in the district took place on February 7 during the third phase of the Maharashtra local body elections. Check winners’ list here.

Published date india.com Published: February 9, 2026 2:53 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
Solapur Zilla Parishad Election Results
Solapur Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026: Check ward-wise winning candidates’ names

Solapur Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results: The Solapur Zilla Parishad election results 2026 will be declared on Monday by the Maharashtra State Election Commission. The voting for Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis was conducted on Saturday, February 7. The Maharashtra local body elections were conducted in three phases. Maharashtra Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare announced the polls on February 7, which cover as may as 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayats samitis.

Solapur Zilla Parishad Election Results 2017

Candidate Name Party Name Ward Votes
Rani Santosh Ware Nationalist Congress Party 1 10555
Laxmi Janardhan Awate Shivsena 2 11021
Savitadevi Shahajirao Rajebhosale Shivsena 3 12391
Nilkanth Tukaram Deshmukh Shivsena 4 10067
Aniruddh Vitthal Kambale Shivsena 5 10877
Shubhangi Appasaheb Ubale Nationalist Congress Party 6 13182
Ranjitsinh Babanrao Shinde Independent 7 12399
Rohini Sambhaji More Nationalist Congress Party 8 8692
Sanjay Vitthalrao Shinde Independent 9 15174
Anjanadevi Shivaji Patil Nationalist Congress Party 10 10787
Rohini Tukaram Dhavle Nationalist Congress Party 11 12958
Bharat Haribhau Shinde Nationalist Congress Party 12 9695
Kiran Suresh More Bhartiya Janata Party 13 12292
Rekha Vaibhav Raut Nationalist Congress Party 14 11283
Madan Abhimanyu Darade Bhartiya Janata Party 15 11449
Sangita Arun Doifode Bhartiya Janata Party 16 12339
Shrimant Sadashiv Thorat Nationalist Congress Party 17 11687
Rekha Prakash Bhumkar Nationalist Congress Party 18 12274
Baliram Bhaurao Sathe Nationalist Congress Party 19 12163
Usha Dnyanoba Survase Indian National Congress 20 7720
Vijayraj Manohar Dongare Independent 21 10601
Vikrant Rajan Patil Nationalist Congress Party 22 18914
Umesh Suresh Patil Nationalist Congress Party 23 13228
Tanaji Shankarrao Khatal Independent 24 10976
Shivaji Shripati Sonwane Nationalist Congress Party 25 8100
Shaila Dhananjay Godase Bhima Parisar Vikas Aghadi Paksh 26 11232
Rajani Balasaheb Deshmukh Pandharpur Mangalvedha Vikas Aghadi 27 15747
Atul Lala Kharat Nationalist Congress Party 28 10162
Subhash Bapurao Mane Pandharpur Mangalvedha Vikas Aghadi 29 11560
Savita Nikhilgir Gosavi Bhartiya Janata Party 31 12996
Shobha Tanaji Waghmode Bhartiya Janata Party 32 11201
Rukmini Ramdas Dhone Bhartiya Janata Party 33 13770
Vasantrao Daulatrao Deshmukh Pandharpur Mangalvedha Vikas Aghadi 34 11450
Rutuja Sharad More Nationalist Congress Party 35 8851
Sakshi Mahesh Sorate Bhartiya Janata Party 36 9166
Sangita Sanjay Mote Bhartiya Janata Party 37 8078
Mangal Kiran Waghmode Nationalist Congress Party 38 11174
Shitaladevi Dhairyashil Mohitepatil Nationalist Congress Party 39 10928
Sunanda Balasaheb Phule Nationalist Congress Party 40 11403
Arun Baban Todkar Nationalist Congress Party 41 9062
Swaruparani Jaysinh Mohitepatil Nationalist Congress Party 42 13992
Tribhuvan Vinayak Dhainje Nationalist Congress Party 43 9634
Jyoti Keshavrao Patil Bhartiya Janata Party 44 11651
Ganesh Madhavrao Patil Nationalist Congress Party 45 10857
Govind Maruti Jare Sangola Shahar Vikas Mahayuti 46 11771
Atul Prabhakar Pawar Sangola Shahar Vikas Mahayuti 47 14054
Swati Tulshiram Kamble Independent 48 10785
Sangita Sangam Dhandore Independent 49 11621
Dadasaheb Maruti Babar Independent 50 10201
Sachin Laxman Deshmukh Independent 51 9036
Anil Tanaji Mote Independent 52 9258
Nitin Rajaram Nakate Indian National Congress 53 11011
Shila Sachin Shivasharan Janhit Vikas Aaghadi Mangalvedha 54 14193
Manjula Bharat Kolekar Janhit Vikas Aaghadi Mangalvedha 55 11802
Dilip Appaso Chavan Janhit Vikas Aaghadi Mangalvedha 56 8290
Rekhabai Rajendra Gaikwad Indian National Congress 57 9085
Annarav Bhutalsiddha Barachare Bhartiya Janata Party 58 6124
Sanjay Gulchand Gaikwad Indian National Congress 59 9122
Amar Ratikant Patil Shivsena 60 6388
Vidhulata Prabhakar Kore Nationalist Congress Party 61 5980
Prabhavati Amogsiddh Patil Bhartiya Janata Party 62 8226
Mangal Mallinath Kalyanshetti Bhartiya Janata Party 63 11068
Anand Ramling Tanawade Bhartiya Janata Party 64 9581
Mallikarjun Mahadev Patil Indian National Congress 65 11068
Shivanand Sidramappa Patil Independent 66 8763
Shilavanti Gurubasappa Bhosagi Indian National Congress 67 8913
Swati Shashikant Shatgar Indian National Congress 68 8329

NCP is leading 24 seats in Solapur ZP poll, BJP in 16, Congress 0. Solapur ZP has 68 seats.

Sharad Pawar is unwell, he was rushed to Pune from Baramati.

Ratnagiri Election Results 2026: List Of Winning Candidates

Area / Gana / Group Winner Name Party
Handrail Suyog Kamble Shiv Sena
Guhagar Gana Pranav Polekar Shiv Sena
Vaddahsol Prateek Matkar Shiv Sena
Talwade Samiksha Chavan Thackeray Group
Gambling Ramesh Sood Shiv Sena
Dhopeshwar Prasad Kuvalekar Shiv Sena
Skin Sonali Thukarul Shiv Sena
Skin Ajay Kashingkar Thackeray Group
Vaddahsol Gana Gautam Jadhav Shiv Sena
Raipatan Gana Umesh Paradkar Shiv Sena
Talwade Gana Bhamini Sutar Thackeray Group
Tamhane Gana Yogi Dange Thackeray Group
Kelavali Gana Bhagyashree Lad Shiv Sena
Gambling Gana Prasad Moharkar Shiv Sena
Dhopeshwar Gana Yogesh Maps Independent
Pendkhale Gana Rajesh Gurav Shiv Sena
Ansure Gana Dipali Medhekar Thackeray Group
Shringarataali Pramod Gandhi MNS
Spade Rupesh Pawaskar Rebel
Mirjole Gana Vaibhav Patil Shiv Sena
Bhambed Group Vinaya Gangan Shiv Sena
Bhambed Gana Shailesh Khamkar BJP
Prabhavanalli Gana Umesh Patki Shiv Sena
Agloli Group Vikrant Jadhav Thackeray Group

Pune Election Results 2026: List Of Winning Candidates

Taluka Group / Area Winning Candidate Party
Baramati Supa Morgaon Pallavi Khetre Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)
Ranjangaon Ganpati Swati Pachundkar Bharatiya Janata Party
Purandar Dive Garade Rupali Zende Nationalist Congress Party
Shirur Takli Haji Rajendra Gavade Bharatiya Janata Party
Shirur Pabal Prafulla Shivle Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)
Purandar Veer Bhivdi Haribhau Lole Bharatiya Janata Party
Purandar Belsar Malshiras Ajay Ingle Bharatiya Janata Party
Shirur Shikrapur Monika Hargude Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)
Junnar Dingore Udapur Sonabai Dabhade Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)
Junnar Otur Dhalewadi Chhaya Tambe Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)
Junnar Ale Pimpalwadi Mangesh Kakade Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Junnar Belhe Rajuri Smita Kanse Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Junnar Bori Khurd Kalpana Kale Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)
Junnar Narayangaon Varulwadi Neha Pate Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Junnar Savargaon Kusur Gulab Parkhe Shiv Sena (Thackeray)
Junnar Barav Tambe Monali Lande Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)
Khed Nanekarwadi–Mhalunge Ganesh Botre Nationalist Congress Party
Khed Alandi Rural–Kuruli Vinaya Mungase Shiv Sena (Thackeray)
Khed Medankarwadi–Kalus Ganesh Argade Shiv Sena (Thackeray)
Khed Pimpalgaon Tarf Marakal Vijaysingh Shinde Shiv Sena (Thackeray)
Khed Retwadi–Wafgaon Dipti Bhogade Shiv Sena (Thackeray)
Khed Wada–Vashere Sameer Supe Nationalist Congress Party
Khed Pait–Ambethan Sunita Butte-Patil Nationalist Congress Party
Khed Tanuja Ghanwat Shiv Sena (Thackeray)
Shirur Ranjangaon Sandas–Talegaon Dipali Gawhane Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar)

Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026

Taluka Gan / Area Winning Candidate Party
Shirur Kavthe Yemai BJP Candidate Bharatiya Janata Party
Shirur Takli Haji BJP Candidate Bharatiya Janata Party
Purandar Dive Amit Zende Nationalist Congress Party
Purandar Garade Archana Katke Nationalist Congress Party
Baramati Supe Ujjwala Popat Khaire Bharatiya Janata Party
Purandar Belsar Malshiras Manik Nimbalkar Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Purandar Malshiras Mauli Yadav Bharatiya Janata Party
Purandar Bhivdi Sayali Shinde Bharatiya Janata Party
Purandar Veer Sudhir Dhumal Bharatiya Janata Party
Shirur Talegaon Vidya Bhujbal Bharatiya Janata Party
Shirur Ranjangaon Sandas Vijay Ransing Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.