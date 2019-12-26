Mumbai: Sky gazers and space buffs, who are gearing up to watch the annual solar eclipse in Mumbai on Thursday may be in for a disappointment as a cloudy sky may play spoilsport.

Mumbaikars woke up to see thick grey clouds looming over the city, which would deprive them of a glimpse of the solar eclipse. The rare celestial spectacle will start at 8.04 a.m. and continue for around 3 hrs.

On Wednesday evening, which was also Christmas eve, many parts of Mumbai including Andheri, Powai, Thane experienced brief drizzle spells which led to a cloud cover over the sky.

“The sky is likely to remain cloudy and may disappoint skywatchers looking at the annular solar eclipse,” K S Hosalikar, deputy director general (western region), IMD, said. Some other areas also might receive light rain today, as per IMD.

The untimely rain comes due to the low-pressure area prevailing over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea.

Meanwhile, SkyMetWeather has also predicted light rainfall in other parts of Maharashtra including Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara, Buldhana, Amravati, Nagpur, Wardha, Gondia and Chandrapur, today.

The temperature in Mumbai for the next two days is expected to be in the range of 23 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Earlier this month too, Mumbai had witnessed unseasonal rains due to the influence of the receding cyclone Maha which had caused the showers in the month of November.