Solar Eclipse 2020: Entire India will be able to watch the solar eclipse on June 21, 2020, the Science and technology ministry said in a statement. While people living along path annular eclipse passing through Anupgarh, Suratgarh, Sirsa, Jakhal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Dehradun, Tapowan & Joshimath will be able to see the annular phase, people in rest of India can witness a partial eclipse, it said.

A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, popularly called as the ring of fire eclipse will be visible this Sunday. The first solar eclipse of this year takes place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere, it said.

The path of the annular solar eclipse will start near Gharsana in Rajasthan around 10:12 am and the phase of annularity will begin around 11:49 am and end at 11:50 am.

Timings of the partial eclipse will vary in all states. Mumbai will witness it between 10 am to 1:27 pm, Bengaluru from 10.13 am and 1.31 pm, New Delhi from 10:20 am to 1:48 pm, in Chennai from 10:22 am to 1:41 pm, and Kolkata from 10:46 am to 2:17 pm.