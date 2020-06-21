New Delhi: An annular solar eclipse, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire, will be visible in parts of the country on Sunday, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020: Be it Full or Partial, Entire India Will be Able to Watch, Says Science Department

Obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest phase of the partial eclipse will be around 94 per cent in Delhi, 80 per cent in Guwahati, 78 per cent in Patna, 75 per cent in Silchar, 66 per cent in Kolkata, 62 per cent in Mumbai, 37 per cent in Bangalore, 34 per cent in Chennai, 28 per cent in Port Blair. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020: Ready For The June 21 Eclipse? Remember Not to View it With Your Naked Eye

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 9.16 am. The annular phase will start at 10.19 am and end at 2.02 pm. The partial phase of the eclipse will end at 3.04 pm. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020: Places in India Where The 'Ring of Fire' Will be Visible From And Timings

“Close to noon, for a small belt in north India the eclipse will turn into a beautiful annular (ring-shaped) one since the Moon is not close enough to cover the Sun completely,” the Astronomical Society of India said.

“Places like Delhi will be dark for 5-7 minutes from 11 to 11.30 pm,” said Arvind Paranjpye, the Director of the Nehru Planetarium in Mumbai.

Places Partial

Eclipse

Begins

(IST) Annular

phase

Begins

(IST) Greatest

Eclipse

(IST) Magni-

tude Maximum.

Obscuration Annular

phase

Ends

(IST) Partial

Eclipse

Ends

(IST) Duration

of

Eclipse h m h m h m h m h m h m Agartala 10 56.0 – – 12 45.1 0.771 71.1% – – 14 23.6 3 28 Ahmedabad 10 04.0 – – 11 42.2 0.823 77.4% – – 13 32.2 3 28 Aizawl 11 00.9 – – 12 49.8 0.770 70.9% – – 14 26.7 3 26 Allahabad 10 27.6 – – 12 13.6 0.831 78.4% – – 14 00.6 3 33 Amritsar 10 20.0 – – 11 57.7 0.935 91.5% – – 13 41.6 3 22 Bangalore 10 13.2 – – 11 47.6 0.473 36.5% – – 13 31.5 3 18 Bhagalpur 10 42.4 – – 12 30.9 0.811 76.0% – – 14 13.8 3 31 Bhopal 10 14.7 – – 11 57.4 0.789 73.2% – – 13 47.0 3 32 Bhubaneswar 10 38.3 – – 12 26.1 0.655 57.0% – – 14 09.7 3 31 *Chamoli 10 27.1 12 08.7 12 09.1 0.997 98.6% 12 09.4 13 53.7 3 27 Chandigarh 10 24.4 – – 12 04.5 0.965 95.4% – – 13 48.7 3 24 Chennai 10 22.0 – – 11 58.5 0.453 34.4% – – 13 40.8 3 19 Cochin 10 11.0 – – 11 38.9 0.396 28.4% – – 13 17.7 3 07 Cooch Behar 10 50.5 – – 12 39.0 0.846 80.3% – – 14 19.2 3 29 Darjeeling 10 47.2 – – 12 35.2 0.868 83.1% – – 14 16.3 3 29 *Dehradun 10 24.2 12 05.0 12 05.3 0.996 98.6% 12 05.6 13 50.4 3 26 Delhi 10 20.1 – – 12 01.6 0.952 93.7% – – 13 48.4 3 28 Dibrugarh 11 07.9 – – 12 54.7 0.896 86.5% – – 14 29.1 3 21 Dwarka 9 56.6 – – 11 31.1 0.840 79.5% – – 13 20.1 3 24 Gandhinagar 10 04.3 – – 11 42.6 0.827 77.9% – – 13 32.6 3 28 Gangtok 10 48.3 – – 12 36.2 0.877 84.2% – – 14 17.0 3 28 Gaya 10 36.2 – – 12 24.2 0.799 74.4% – – 14 08.9 3 33 Guwahati 10 57.0 – – 12 45.5 0.842 79.8% – – 14 23.6 3 27 Haridwar 10 24.9 – – 12 06.0 0.990 98.6% – – 13 50.8 3 26 Hazaribagh 10 37.2 – – 12 25.4 0.774 71.4% – – 14 09.9 3 33 Hyderabad 10 15.0 – – 11 55.8 0.602 50.8% – – 13 43.9 3 29 Imphal 11 04.6 – – 12 53.0 0.804 75.0% – – 14 28.7 3 24 Itanagar 11 03.5 – – 12 51.1 0.879 84.4% – – 14 26.9 3 23 Jaipur 10 14.8 – – 11 55.8 0.908 88.1% – – 13 44.2 3 29 Jalandhar 10 22.7 – – 12 01.0 0.931 91.0% – – 13 44.5 3 22 Jammu 10 21.7 – – 11 58.5 0.904 87.5% – – 13 41.2 3 20 *Joshimath 10 27.8 12 09.5 12 09.8 0.997 98.6% 12 10.2 13 54.3 3 27 Kannur 10 06.7 – – 11 37.5 0.461 35.2% – – 13 20.4 3 14 Kanyakumari 10 17.7 – – 11 41.9 0.329 21.9% – – 13 15.3 2 58 Kavalur 10 19.2 – – 11 55.1 0.458 34.9% – – 13 37.9 3 19 Kavaratti 10 00.3 – – 11 28.0 0.460 35.1% – – 13 09.7 3 09

The annular phase will be visible in the morning from some places within a narrow corridor of northern India — parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. A few prominent places within this narrow annularity path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa, Suratgarh.

From the rest of the country, it will be visible as partial solar eclipse.

Places Partial

Eclipse

Begins

(IST) Annular

phase

Begins

(IST) Greatest

Eclipse

(IST) Magni-

tude Max-imum.

Obscu-ration Annular

phase

Ends

(IST) Partial

Eclipse

Ends

(IST) Dura-tion

of

Eclipse h m h m h m h m h m h m Kohima 11 05.3 – – 12 53.3 0.835 78.9% – – 14 28.8 3 23 Kolkata 10 46.4 – – 12 35.5 0.725 65.5% – – 14 17.0 3 31 Kozikode 10 08.4 – – 11 38.5 0.439 32.9% – – 13 20.2 3 12 *Kurukshetra 10 21.3 12 01.4 12 01.8 0.997 98.6% 12 02.1 13 47.4 3 26 Lucknow 10 26.8 – – 12 11.8 0.879 84.4% – – 13 58.5 3 32 Madurai 10 17.6 – – 11 46.5 0.377 26.6% – – 13 24.3 3 07 Mangalore 10 04.9 – – 11 37.1 0.498 39.1% – – 13 21.8 3 17 Mount Abu 10 05.9 – – 11 44.3 0.868 83.0% – – 13 33.8 3 28 Mumbai 10 00.9 – – 11 37.5 0.697 62.1% – – 13 27.5 3 27 Mysore 10 10.7 – – 11 43.4 0.461 35.2% – – 13 26.5 3 16 Nagpur 10 17.9 – – 12 01.6 0.711 63.7% – – 13 50.7 3 33 Nasik 10 03.8 – – 11 42.0 0.720 64.8% – – 13 32.3 3 29 Panaji 10 03.3 – – 11 38.8 0.589 49.3% – – 13 26.9 3 24 Patna 10 37.1 – – 12 24.9 0.825 77.7% – – 14 09.3 3 32 Pondicherry 10 21.7 – – 11 56.0 0.423 31.2% – – 13 36.7 3 15 Port Blair 11 15.6 – – 12 53.4 0.393 28.1% – – 14 18.8 3 03 Pune 10 03.0 – – 11 40.5 0.675 59.5% – – 13 30.3 3 27 Puri 10 38.3 – – 12 26.0 0.641 55.4% – – 14 09.3 3 31 Raipur 10 25.1 – – 12 10.9 0.699 62.3% – – 13 58.4 3 33 Rajkot 9 59.6 – – 11 35.8 0.819 77.0% – – 13 25.5 3 26 Ranchi 10 36.8 – – 12 25.0 0.753 68.8% – – 14 09.6 3 33 Sambalpur 10 32.2 – – 12 19.6 0.697 62.1% – – 14 05.3 3 33 Shillong 10 58.0 – – 12 46.6 0.826 77.8% – – 14 24.5 3 27 Shimla 10 23.5 – – 12 03.4 0.967 95.6% – – 13 47.9 3 24 Silchar 11 01.0 – – 12 49.7 0.803 74.9% – – 14 26.6 3 26 Siliguri 10 47.3 – – 12 35.5 0.856 81.6% – – 14 16.7 3 29 *Sirsa 10 16.9 11 55.9 11 56.1 0.996 98.6% 11 56.6 13 42.3 3 25 Srinagar 10 24.2 – – 11 59.7 0.861 82.2% – – 13 40.6 3 16 *Suratgarh 10 14.5 11 52.5 11 52.9 0.998 98.6% 11 53.3 13 39.2 3 25 Thiruvanantapuram 10 15.1 – – 11 40.0 0.346 23.5% – – 13 14.9 3 00 Udaipur 10 07.8 – – 11 47.2 0.858 81.8% – – 13 36.8 3 29 Ujjain 10 10.9 – – 11 52.1 0.798 74.3% – – 13 42.2 3 31 Vadodara 10 04.6 – – 11 43.2 0.795 73.9% – – 13 33.5 3 29 Varanasi 10 31.0 – – 12 17.8 0.821 77.2% – – 14 04.0 3 33