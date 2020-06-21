New Delhi: An annular solar eclipse, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire, will be visible in parts of the country on Sunday, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020: Be it Full or Partial, Entire India Will be Able to Watch, Says Science Department
Obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest phase of the partial eclipse will be around 94 per cent in Delhi, 80 per cent in Guwahati, 78 per cent in Patna, 75 per cent in Silchar, 66 per cent in Kolkata, 62 per cent in Mumbai, 37 per cent in Bangalore, 34 per cent in Chennai, 28 per cent in Port Blair.
The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 9.16 am. The annular phase will start at 10.19 am and end at 2.02 pm. The partial phase of the eclipse will end at 3.04 pm.
“Close to noon, for a small belt in north India the eclipse will turn into a beautiful annular (ring-shaped) one since the Moon is not close enough to cover the Sun completely,” the Astronomical Society of India said.
“Places like Delhi will be dark for 5-7 minutes from 11 to 11.30 pm,” said Arvind Paranjpye, the Director of the Nehru Planetarium in Mumbai.
|Places
|Partial
Eclipse
Begins
(IST)
|Annular
phase
Begins
(IST)
|Greatest
Eclipse
(IST)
|Magni-
tude
|Maximum.
Obscuration
|Annular
phase
Ends
(IST)
|Partial
Eclipse
Ends
(IST)
|Duration
of
Eclipse
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|Agartala
|10 56.0
|– –
|12 45.1
|0.771
|71.1%
|– –
|14 23.6
|3 28
|Ahmedabad
|10 04.0
|– –
|11 42.2
|0.823
|77.4%
|– –
|13 32.2
|3 28
|Aizawl
|11 00.9
|– –
|12 49.8
|0.770
|70.9%
|– –
|14 26.7
|3 26
|Allahabad
|10 27.6
|– –
|12 13.6
|0.831
|78.4%
|– –
|14 00.6
|3 33
|Amritsar
|10 20.0
|– –
|11 57.7
|0.935
|91.5%
|– –
|13 41.6
|3 22
|Bangalore
|10 13.2
|– –
|11 47.6
|0.473
|36.5%
|– –
|13 31.5
|3 18
|Bhagalpur
|10 42.4
|– –
|12 30.9
|0.811
|76.0%
|– –
|14 13.8
|3 31
|Bhopal
|10 14.7
|– –
|11 57.4
|0.789
|73.2%
|– –
|13 47.0
|3 32
|Bhubaneswar
|10 38.3
|– –
|12 26.1
|0.655
|57.0%
|– –
|14 09.7
|3 31
|*Chamoli
|10 27.1
|12 08.7
|12 09.1
|0.997
|98.6%
|12 09.4
|13 53.7
|3 27
|Chandigarh
|10 24.4
|– –
|12 04.5
|0.965
|95.4%
|– –
|13 48.7
|3 24
|Chennai
|10 22.0
|– –
|11 58.5
|0.453
|34.4%
|– –
|13 40.8
|3 19
|Cochin
|10 11.0
|– –
|11 38.9
|0.396
|28.4%
|– –
|13 17.7
|3 07
|Cooch Behar
|10 50.5
|– –
|12 39.0
|0.846
|80.3%
|– –
|14 19.2
|3 29
|Darjeeling
|10 47.2
|– –
|12 35.2
|0.868
|83.1%
|– –
|14 16.3
|3 29
|*Dehradun
|10 24.2
|12 05.0
|12 05.3
|0.996
|98.6%
|12 05.6
|13 50.4
|3 26
|Delhi
|10 20.1
|– –
|12 01.6
|0.952
|93.7%
|– –
|13 48.4
|3 28
|Dibrugarh
|11 07.9
|– –
|12 54.7
|0.896
|86.5%
|– –
|14 29.1
|3 21
|Dwarka
|9 56.6
|– –
|11 31.1
|0.840
|79.5%
|– –
|13 20.1
|3 24
|Gandhinagar
|10 04.3
|– –
|11 42.6
|0.827
|77.9%
|– –
|13 32.6
|3 28
|Gangtok
|10 48.3
|– –
|12 36.2
|0.877
|84.2%
|– –
|14 17.0
|3 28
|Gaya
|10 36.2
|– –
|12 24.2
|0.799
|74.4%
|– –
|14 08.9
|3 33
|Guwahati
|10 57.0
|– –
|12 45.5
|0.842
|79.8%
|– –
|14 23.6
|3 27
|Haridwar
|10 24.9
|– –
|12 06.0
|0.990
|98.6%
|– –
|13 50.8
|3 26
|Hazaribagh
|10 37.2
|– –
|12 25.4
|0.774
|71.4%
|– –
|14 09.9
|3 33
|Hyderabad
|10 15.0
|– –
|11 55.8
|0.602
|50.8%
|– –
|13 43.9
|3 29
|Imphal
|11 04.6
|– –
|12 53.0
|0.804
|75.0%
|– –
|14 28.7
|3 24
|Itanagar
|11 03.5
|– –
|12 51.1
|0.879
|84.4%
|– –
|14 26.9
|3 23
|Jaipur
|10 14.8
|– –
|11 55.8
|0.908
|88.1%
|– –
|13 44.2
|3 29
|Jalandhar
|10 22.7
|– –
|12 01.0
|0.931
|91.0%
|– –
|13 44.5
|3 22
|Jammu
|10 21.7
|– –
|11 58.5
|0.904
|87.5%
|– –
|13 41.2
|3 20
|*Joshimath
|10 27.8
|12 09.5
|12 09.8
|0.997
|98.6%
|12 10.2
|13 54.3
|3 27
|Kannur
|10 06.7
|– –
|11 37.5
|0.461
|35.2%
|– –
|13 20.4
|3 14
|Kanyakumari
|10 17.7
|– –
|11 41.9
|0.329
|21.9%
|– –
|13 15.3
|2 58
|Kavalur
|10 19.2
|– –
|11 55.1
|0.458
|34.9%
|– –
|13 37.9
|3 19
|Kavaratti
|10 00.3
|– –
|11 28.0
|0.460
|35.1%
|– –
|13 09.7
|3 09
The annular phase will be visible in the morning from some places within a narrow corridor of northern India — parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. A few prominent places within this narrow annularity path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa, Suratgarh.
From the rest of the country, it will be visible as partial solar eclipse.
|Places
|Partial
Eclipse
Begins
(IST)
|Annular
phase
Begins
(IST)
|Greatest
Eclipse
(IST)
|Magni-
tude
|Max-imum.
Obscu-ration
|Annular
phase
Ends
(IST)
|Partial
Eclipse
Ends
(IST)
|Dura-tion
of
Eclipse
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|Kohima
|11 05.3
|– –
|12 53.3
|0.835
|78.9%
|– –
|14 28.8
|3 23
|Kolkata
|10 46.4
|– –
|12 35.5
|0.725
|65.5%
|– –
|14 17.0
|3 31
|Kozikode
|10 08.4
|– –
|11 38.5
|0.439
|32.9%
|– –
|13 20.2
|3 12
|*Kurukshetra
|10 21.3
|12 01.4
|12 01.8
|0.997
|98.6%
|12 02.1
|13 47.4
|3 26
|Lucknow
|10 26.8
|– –
|12 11.8
|0.879
|84.4%
|– –
|13 58.5
|3 32
|Madurai
|10 17.6
|– –
|11 46.5
|0.377
|26.6%
|– –
|13 24.3
|3 07
|Mangalore
|10 04.9
|– –
|11 37.1
|0.498
|39.1%
|– –
|13 21.8
|3 17
|Mount Abu
|10 05.9
|– –
|11 44.3
|0.868
|83.0%
|– –
|13 33.8
|3 28
|Mumbai
|10 00.9
|– –
|11 37.5
|0.697
|62.1%
|– –
|13 27.5
|3 27
|Mysore
|10 10.7
|– –
|11 43.4
|0.461
|35.2%
|– –
|13 26.5
|3 16
|Nagpur
|10 17.9
|– –
|12 01.6
|0.711
|63.7%
|– –
|13 50.7
|3 33
|Nasik
|10 03.8
|– –
|11 42.0
|0.720
|64.8%
|– –
|13 32.3
|3 29
|Panaji
|10 03.3
|– –
|11 38.8
|0.589
|49.3%
|– –
|13 26.9
|3 24
|Patna
|10 37.1
|– –
|12 24.9
|0.825
|77.7%
|– –
|14 09.3
|3 32
|Pondicherry
|10 21.7
|– –
|11 56.0
|0.423
|31.2%
|– –
|13 36.7
|3 15
|Port Blair
|11 15.6
|– –
|12 53.4
|0.393
|28.1%
|– –
|14 18.8
|3 03
|Pune
|10 03.0
|– –
|11 40.5
|0.675
|59.5%
|– –
|13 30.3
|3 27
|Puri
|10 38.3
|– –
|12 26.0
|0.641
|55.4%
|– –
|14 09.3
|3 31
|Raipur
|10 25.1
|– –
|12 10.9
|0.699
|62.3%
|– –
|13 58.4
|3 33
|Rajkot
|9 59.6
|– –
|11 35.8
|0.819
|77.0%
|– –
|13 25.5
|3 26
|Ranchi
|10 36.8
|– –
|12 25.0
|0.753
|68.8%
|– –
|14 09.6
|3 33
|Sambalpur
|10 32.2
|– –
|12 19.6
|0.697
|62.1%
|– –
|14 05.3
|3 33
|Shillong
|10 58.0
|– –
|12 46.6
|0.826
|77.8%
|– –
|14 24.5
|3 27
|Shimla
|10 23.5
|– –
|12 03.4
|0.967
|95.6%
|– –
|13 47.9
|3 24
|Silchar
|11 01.0
|– –
|12 49.7
|0.803
|74.9%
|– –
|14 26.6
|3 26
|Siliguri
|10 47.3
|– –
|12 35.5
|0.856
|81.6%
|– –
|14 16.7
|3 29
|*Sirsa
|10 16.9
|11 55.9
|11 56.1
|0.996
|98.6%
|11 56.6
|13 42.3
|3 25
|Srinagar
|10 24.2
|– –
|11 59.7
|0.861
|82.2%
|– –
|13 40.6
|3 16
|*Suratgarh
|10 14.5
|11 52.5
|11 52.9
|0.998
|98.6%
|11 53.3
|13 39.2
|3 25
|Thiruvanantapuram
|10 15.1
|– –
|11 40.0
|0.346
|23.5%
|– –
|13 14.9
|3 00
|Udaipur
|10 07.8
|– –
|11 47.2
|0.858
|81.8%
|– –
|13 36.8
|3 29
|Ujjain
|10 10.9
|– –
|11 52.1
|0.798
|74.3%
|– –
|13 42.2
|3 31
|Vadodara
|10 04.6
|– –
|11 43.2
|0.795
|73.9%
|– –
|13 33.5
|3 29
|Varanasi
|10 31.0
|– –
|12 17.8
|0.821
|77.2%
|– –
|14 04.0
|3 33
|Places
|Annular
phase
Begins
(IST)
|Greatest
Eclipse
(IST)
|Max-imum.
Obscu-ration
|Annular
phase
Ends
(IST)
|Duration of Annularity
|h m
|h m
|h m
|m s
|Chamoli
|12 08.7
|12 09.1
|98.6%
|12 09.4
|0 38
|Dehradun
|12 05.0
|12 05.3
|98.6%
|12 05.6
|0 31
|Joshimath
|12 09.5
|12 09.8
|98.6%
|12 10.2
|0 39
|Kurukshetra
|12 01.4
|12 01.8
|98.6%
|12 02.1
|0 39
|Sirsa
|11 55.9
|11 56.1
|98.6%
|11 56.4
|0 36
|Suratgarh
|11 52.5
|11 52.9
|98.6%
|11 53.3
|0 45