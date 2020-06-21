Live Updates

New Delhi: An annular solar eclipse, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire, will be visible in parts of the country on Sunday, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020: Be it Full or Partial, Entire India Will be Able to Watch, Says Science Department

Obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest phase of the partial eclipse will be around 94 per cent in Delhi, 80 per cent in Guwahati, 78 per cent in Patna, 75 per cent in Silchar, 66 per cent in Kolkata, 62 per cent in Mumbai, 37 per cent in Bangalore, 34 per cent in Chennai, 28 per cent in Port Blair. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020: Ready For The June 21 Eclipse? Remember Not to View it With Your Naked Eye

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 9.16 am. The annular phase will start at 10.19 am and end at 2.02 pm. The partial phase of the eclipse will end at 3.04 pm. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020: Places in India Where The 'Ring of Fire' Will be Visible From And Timings

“Close to noon, for a small belt in north India the eclipse will turn into a beautiful annular (ring-shaped) one since the Moon is not close enough to cover the Sun completely,” the Astronomical Society of India said.

“Places like Delhi will be dark for 5-7 minutes from 11 to 11.30 pm,” said Arvind Paranjpye, the Director of the Nehru Planetarium in Mumbai.

PlacesPartial
Eclipse
Begins
(IST)		Annular
phase
Begins
(IST)		Greatest
Eclipse
(IST)		Magni-
tude		Maximum.
Obscuration		Annular
phase
Ends
(IST)		Partial
Eclipse
Ends
(IST)		Duration
of
Eclipse
h mh mh mh mh mh m
Agartala10 56.0– –12 45.10.77171.1%– –14 23.63 28
Ahmedabad10 04.0– –11 42.20.82377.4%– –13 32.23 28
Aizawl11 00.9– –12 49.80.77070.9%– –14 26.73 26
Allahabad10 27.6– –12 13.60.83178.4%– –14 00.63 33
Amritsar10 20.0– –11 57.70.93591.5%– –13 41.63 22
Bangalore10 13.2– –11 47.60.47336.5%– –13 31.53 18
Bhagalpur10 42.4– –12 30.90.81176.0%– –14 13.83 31
Bhopal10 14.7– –11 57.40.78973.2%– –13 47.03 32
Bhubaneswar10 38.3– –12 26.10.65557.0%– –14 09.73 31
*Chamoli10 27.112 08.712 09.10.99798.6%12 09.413 53.73 27
Chandigarh10 24.4– –12 04.50.96595.4%– –13 48.73 24
Chennai10 22.0– –11 58.50.45334.4%– –13 40.83 19
Cochin10 11.0– –11 38.90.39628.4%– –13 17.73 07
Cooch Behar10 50.5– –12 39.00.84680.3%– –14 19.23 29
Darjeeling10 47.2– –12 35.20.86883.1%– –14 16.33 29
*Dehradun10 24.212 05.012 05.30.99698.6%12 05.613 50.43 26
Delhi10 20.1– –12 01.60.95293.7%– –13 48.43 28
Dibrugarh11 07.9– –12 54.70.89686.5%– –14 29.13 21
Dwarka9 56.6– –11 31.10.84079.5%– –13 20.13 24
Gandhinagar10 04.3– –11 42.60.82777.9%– –13 32.63 28
Gangtok10 48.3– –12 36.20.87784.2%– –14 17.03 28
Gaya10 36.2– –12 24.20.79974.4%– –14 08.93 33
Guwahati10 57.0– –12 45.50.84279.8%– –14 23.63 27
Haridwar10 24.9– –12 06.00.99098.6%– –13 50.83 26
Hazaribagh10 37.2– –12 25.40.77471.4%– –14 09.93 33
Hyderabad10 15.0– –11 55.80.60250.8%– –13 43.93 29
Imphal11 04.6– –12 53.00.80475.0%– –14 28.73 24
Itanagar11 03.5– –12 51.10.87984.4%– –14 26.93 23
Jaipur10 14.8– –11 55.80.90888.1%– –13 44.23 29
Jalandhar10 22.7– –12 01.00.93191.0%– –13 44.53 22
Jammu10 21.7– –11 58.50.90487.5%– –13 41.23 20
*Joshimath10 27.812 09.512 09.80.99798.6%12 10.213 54.33 27
Kannur10 06.7– –11 37.50.46135.2%– –13 20.43 14
Kanyakumari10 17.7– –11 41.90.32921.9%– –13 15.32 58
Kavalur10 19.2– –11 55.10.45834.9%– –13 37.93 19
Kavaratti10 00.3– –11 28.00.46035.1%– –13 09.73 09

The annular phase will be visible in the morning from some places within a narrow corridor of northern India — parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. A few prominent places within this narrow annularity path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa, Suratgarh.

From the rest of the country, it will be visible as partial solar eclipse.

PlacesPartial
Eclipse
Begins
(IST)		Annular
phase
Begins
(IST)		Greatest
Eclipse
(IST)		Magni-
tude		Max-imum.
Obscu-ration		Annular
phase
Ends
(IST)		Partial
Eclipse
Ends
(IST)		Dura-tion
of
Eclipse
h mh mh mh mh mh m
Kohima11 05.3– –12 53.30.83578.9%– –14 28.83 23
Kolkata10 46.4– –12 35.50.72565.5%– –14 17.03 31
Kozikode10 08.4– –11 38.50.43932.9%– –13 20.23 12
*Kurukshetra10 21.312 01.412 01.80.99798.6%12 02.113 47.43 26
Lucknow10 26.8– –12 11.80.87984.4%– –13 58.53 32
Madurai10 17.6– –11 46.50.37726.6%– –13 24.33 07
Mangalore10 04.9– –11 37.10.49839.1%– –13 21.83 17
Mount Abu10 05.9– –11 44.30.86883.0%– –13 33.83 28
Mumbai10 00.9– –11 37.50.69762.1%– –13 27.53 27
Mysore10 10.7– –11 43.40.46135.2%– –13 26.53 16
Nagpur10 17.9– –12 01.60.71163.7%– –13 50.73 33
Nasik10 03.8– –11 42.00.72064.8%– –13 32.33 29
Panaji10 03.3– –11 38.80.58949.3%– –13 26.93 24
Patna10 37.1– –12 24.90.82577.7%– –14 09.33 32
Pondicherry10 21.7– –11 56.00.42331.2%– –13 36.73 15
Port Blair11 15.6– –12 53.40.39328.1%– –14 18.83 03
Pune10 03.0– –11 40.50.67559.5%– –13 30.33 27
Puri10 38.3– –12 26.00.64155.4%– –14 09.33 31
Raipur10 25.1– –12 10.90.69962.3%– –13 58.43 33
Rajkot9 59.6– –11 35.80.81977.0%– –13 25.53 26
Ranchi10 36.8– –12 25.00.75368.8%– –14 09.63 33
Sambalpur10 32.2– –12 19.60.69762.1%– –14 05.33 33
Shillong10 58.0– –12 46.60.82677.8%– –14 24.53 27
Shimla10 23.5– –12 03.40.96795.6%– –13 47.93 24
Silchar11 01.0– –12 49.70.80374.9%– –14 26.63 26
Siliguri10 47.3– –12 35.50.85681.6%– –14 16.73 29
*Sirsa10 16.911 55.911 56.10.99698.6%11 56.613 42.33 25
Srinagar10 24.2– –11 59.70.86182.2%– –13 40.63 16
*Suratgarh10 14.511 52.511 52.90.99898.6%11 53.313 39.23 25
Thiruvanantapuram10 15.1– –11 40.00.34623.5%– –13 14.93 00
Udaipur10 07.8– –11 47.20.85881.8%– –13 36.83 29
Ujjain10 10.9– –11 52.10.79874.3%– –13 42.23 31
Vadodara10 04.6– –11 43.20.79573.9%– –13 33.53 29
Varanasi10 31.0– –12 17.80.82177.2%– –14 04.03 33
PlacesAnnular
phase
Begins
(IST)		Greatest
Eclipse
(IST)		Max-imum.
Obscu-ration		Annular
phase
Ends
(IST)		Duration of Annularity
h mh mh mm s
Chamoli12 08.712 09.198.6%12 09.40 38
Dehradun12 05.012 05.398.6%12 05.60 31
Joshimath12 09.512 09.898.6%12 10.20 39
Kurukshetra12 01.412 01.898.6%12 02.10 39
Sirsa11 55.911 56.198.6%11 56.40 36
Suratgarh11 52.511 52.998.6%11 53.30 45