New Delhi: Almost all Hindu temples across the country are closed on Sunday on the occasion of the Solar Eclipse 2020. Some temples are even closed until Monday morning.

TTD Chief priest Shri Krishna Seshachala Dekshitulu said, "The eclipse will occur between 10:18 am and 1:38 pm. The temple doors will close after Ekanta Seva on June 20 by 8:30 pm and they will be reopened on June 21 by 2:30 pm. After that, the first Archana (first bell), bali, saattumora, and second Archana (second bell) will be observed in Ekantham till 6 pm." he local temples of TTD in Tirupati, Tiruchanoor, Srinivasa Mangapuram and Appalayagunta will also be remain closed till June 21 afternoon.

Badrinath-Kedarnath-Gangotri-Yamunotri

All Chardham temples have closed from 10 PM Saturday. Prayers will be offered only after 2 PM on Sunday.

Andhra’s Kanaka Durga temple will be opened only on Monday for the devotees.

But why are temples closed during an eclipse?

According to Hindu beliefs, an eclipse — in which the Sun which is the source of all energy gets shadowed — may radiate negative vibrations and so temples are closed to protect the aura of the idol. Sometimes, Tulsi leaves are also placed on the idols to shield them from the negative energy. Only after purification, the temples open again.

However, Kalahasteeswara temple in Sri Kalahasthi is not closed during an eclipse because this temple offers prayers to Rahu and Ketu.