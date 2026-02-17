Solar Eclipse Today Live: Will the annual solar eclipse be visible in India? Ujjain observatory chief gives update, says...

Home

At its peak, the eclipse will create a bright ring around the Sun for up to 2 minutes and 20 seconds. This effect, known as annularity, happens when the Moon does not fully cover the Sun.

Solar Eclipse Today: The annular solar eclipse occurring on February 17, 2026 (Tuesday), has generated excitement among people around the world. Known as the “Ring of Fire,” this unique solar eclipse will not see the Moon completely cover the Sun, creating a spectacular ring-like appearance of fire in the sky. As per the observatory in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, the four-hour celestial event will not be visible in India Superintendent of the Government Jiwaji Observatory Dr Rajendra Prakash Gupta said the annular solar eclipse would begin at 3:26:06 pm on Tuesday and end at 7:57:06 pm. The eclipse would reach its peak at 5:41:09 pm, he added. “At its peak, the Moon will position itself between the Sun and the Earth in such a way that 96.20 per cent of the Sun will appear covered, making it look like a bright ring. The annular solar eclipse will not be visible in India. It can be clearly observed in Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Antarctica,” Gupta informed.

