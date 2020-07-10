New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Asia’s largest solar power plant via video conferencing in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. The 750MW ultra mega solar power plant, spread over 1,590 acres of land will reduce emission equivalent to approximately 15 lakh tonne of carbon dioxide every year. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Man Marries Two Women at Same Time, Family-Villagers Join Wedding Rituals

The Project exemplifies India’s commitment to attain the target of 175 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2022 Also Read - India-EU Summit to be Held Through Video Conference on July 15

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said,”Not just for the present, solar energy will be a medium of energy needs of the 21st century because solar power is sure, pure and secure. The idea behind ‘One World, One Sun, One Grid’ is to fulfill the energy needs of many smaller nations on the planet.” Also Read - 'India Will Play Important Role in COVID-19 Vaccine Development': PM Modi

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates to the nation the 750 MW Solar Project set up at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/O7MCLH6Efb — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

He asserted that with this solar plant at Rewa, the industries here will not only get electricity, but even the metro rail in Delhi will get its benefits. “Apart from Rewa, work is underway on solar power plants in Shajapur, Neemuch and Chhatarpur”, he added.