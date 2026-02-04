Home

Solar storm to hit India: Strong radio blackouts likely to hit country as Sun’s ‘active region’ unleashes powerful flare; check ISRO warning

ISRO has placed India’s space infrastructure on high alert due to the solar storm risk. Scroll down to know more.

धरती को तबाह करने वाला सूरज का तूफान क्या है?

Solar storm alert: In a big update for India, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has placed India’s space infrastructure on high alert after a series of powerful solar flares that have erupted from the Sun’s ‘Active Region 14366’. Potentially disrupting high-frequency communication, GPS navigation and satellite operations across India, the solar flare is expected to have a big impact on India. Here are all the details you need to know about the solar storm alert and what NASA and ISRO have said about the same.

What ISRO has said over solar storm alert?

The ISRO has confirmed that 50 operational Indian satellites are being continuously monitored due to the potential risk of disruption to communication, navigation systems, and satellite payloads caused by the ongoing solar activity across the world and more importantly India.

How will the solar storm impact you?

Also, NASA has confirmed that the strongest X8.1-class eruption occurred on February 1. NSA has also said that with solar activity peaking between February 1 and February 2, these solar flare eruptions have been closely tracked by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.

“The Sun emitted a strong solar flare on Feb. 3, peaking at 9:08 a.m. ET. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured images of the event, which was classified as X1.5”, NASA Space Alerts said in its X post.

The Sun emitted a strong solar flare on Feb. 3, peaking at 9:08 a.m. ET. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured images of the event, which was classified as X1.5. https://t.co/gHptBKDzqk pic.twitter.com/prkVqTWE8O — NASA Space Alerts (@NASASpaceAlerts) February 3, 2026

What is a solar storm?

Notably, the recent solar flare event was the brightest solar flare observed since October 2024, ranking among the top 20 most powerful solar flares recorded since 1996, when modern satellite monitoring began.A solar storm is a powerful burst of energy, charged particles (like protons and electrons) and magnetic fields from the Sun. Often caused by solar flares or Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), solar storms accelerates charged particles in the solar atmosphere to very high velocities.