New Delhi: Hours after saying that no soldier is 'Missing in Action' in the violent clash with the Chinese troops, the Indian Army on Thursday said all its soldiers who were injured in the clash are stable and can resume duty in one week time.

Speaking to NDTV, an Army official said that 76 soldiers of the Army, who were injured during the clash in Ladakh with Chinese troops are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

The Army further said that none of them is in critical condition at the moment and should be able to get back to duty within a week.

The Army also said that of the total injured soldiers, 18 are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Leh. The remaining 58 are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Earlier, the Army issued a statement saying 20 soldiers were killed by the Chinese troops in the clash on Monday night.

The Indian Army on Thursday said that there are no soldiers “missing in action” following a violent clash with troops of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

There were reports that 10 Indian soldiers were missing from Monday night onwards after the clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. The Chinese too suffered a few casualties, but the numbers are said to be in single digits.

The Indian Army troops who were attacked and suffered fatal casualties on Monday night were carrying weapons, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar clarified. However, they did not fire on their adversaries.

In the meantime, the Major General-level dialogue is taking place at the site of attack at patrolling point 14 in Galwan valley on Thursday to ease out the tense situation.