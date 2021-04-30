New Delhi: Soli Sorabjee, one of India’s noted jurists passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with COVID-19. The 91-year-old Padma Vibhushan recipient had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004. He was admitted to a private hospital in South Delhi after getting infected with COVID-19. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and two sons. Also Read - Bhopal Man Converts His Auto-Rickshaw Into Free Ambulance For The Needy, Also Installs Oxygen Cyclinder

Paying tribute to Sorabjee, a bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and AS Bopanna, just before the start of the day’s court proceedings via video conference, said, “It’s very sad news that human rights fighter Soli has passed away this morning. We pray for the gentle soul.” Also Read - Maharashtra Govt Extends Lockdown-Like COVID-19 Restrictions Till May 15

PM Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the demise of the senior lawyer. “Soli Sorabjee was an outstanding lawyer and intellectual. Through law, he was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden. He will be remembered for his noteworthy tenures India’s Attorney General. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers”, he tweeted. Also Read - Bharat Biotech Announces Reduction in Covaxin Vaccine Price For States to Rs 400/Dose from Rs 600

“In passing of Soli Sorabji, we lost an icon of India’s legal system. He was among select few who deeply influenced evolution of constitutional law & justice system. Awarded with Padma Vibhushan, he was among most eminent jurists. Condolences to his family and associates”, said President Kovind.

All You Need to Know About Soli Sorabjee

Soli Sorabjee was born on 9 March 1930 in Bombay to a Parsi family. He studied at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai and Government Law College, Mumbai, was admitted to the bar in 1953. At Government Law College, he was awarded the Kinloch Forbes Gold Medal in Roman Law and Jurisprudence (1952).

In 1971, Sorabjee was designated Senior Advocate of the Bombay High Court. He served as Solicitor-General of India from 1977 to 1980.

In March 2002, Soli Sorabjee was awarded the Padma Vibhushan for his defense of the freedom of expression and the protection of human rights. He worked on the Citizen’s Justice Committee which represented pro bono the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims.

In March 2006 he was appointed an Honorary Member of the Order of Australia (AM), “for service to Australia-India bilateral legal relations”.

Some of the other important cases he has appeared for are: Keshavananda Bharati, Maneka Gandhi, S.R. Bommai, I.R. Coelho, etc. He recently appeared in the case of B.P. Singhal, where the Apex Court held that Governors could not be dismissed without due cause.