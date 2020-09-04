New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has asserted that the India-China border row has to be solved through diplomacy as it was vital for both the countries to reach an “accommodation” not just for themselves, but the world has a lot riding on it. Speaking at the launch of his book ‘The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World’, the minister said that India and China have a history, which is very good in some parts, indifferent in parts and difficult in parts. The difficult parts are more recent. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Chinese Defence Minister Seeks Meeting With Rajnath Singh on Sidelines of SCO Meet in Moscow

"I am also conscious that you have the situation that we have in border areas of the western sector (across Ladakh). Because we have the long (term) view, our position there has been very clear–we have agreements and understandings with China. The agreements and understandings must be scrupulously observed by both parties," Jaishankar said, adding that the reality is what happens at the border will impact the relationship, one cannot separate it."

"I made this point a few days earlier in another context, I would say that I am totally convinced that the solution to the situation has to be found in the domain of diplomacy. And I say that with responsibility," he added.

Notably, Jaishankar’s comments came a day after the Indian government banned 118 mostly-Chinese mobile applications, including the popular online multiplayer game PUBG, after a fresh face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.