New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday accused Congress members TN Prathapan and Dean Kuriakose of showing threatening posture when she was speaking in Lok Sabha against the brutal attack on a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district. “In the House, some male MPs came towards me rolling up their sleeves, following which a young MP said, “Why did Smriti Irani even speak?”, Irani, told reporters outside the Parliament.

“Is it my fault that I am a woman MP of BJP and spoke in the House? I am shocked. I will want to see in Parliament on Monday, how is opposition going to punish me further for speaking in interest of women,” the Union Minister added further.

Earlier in the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had raised the issue when the House assembled after two brief adjournments. “This is the most condemnable behaviour. They came in threatening position…when she was speaking. She is a lady member of the house. It is most uncalled and they should apologise,” Joshi said in the House.

Besides, women MP’s from treasure benches stood on their seat and sought permission from the chair to speak on the issue, when Congress leader of House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury entered the Lok Sabha. Theyalso raised slogans such as, “we want justice”, after which BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi, who was on the chair, adjourned the House for the day, ignoring Chowdhury’s request to allow him to speak.

Lekhi, however, asked Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to ask his party MPs to come to the House and seek an apology.