New Delhi: In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that some nations are indulging in proxy war with an aim to spread terror. “Our response to Pakistan sent a message to other countries and made them realise our neighbour’s evil plans. All countries must now come together to fight terrorism,” PM said while addressing the nation during a commemorative function of Kargil Vijay Diwas in the national capital.

“Pakistan has betrayed us from the beginning. In 1948, 1965, 1971 they did the same. But in the year 1999, their deceit was defeated,” PM said while referring to the success of ‘Operation Vijay’ in 1999.

The Prime Minister further said that his government won’t work under pressure, influence or absence of anything or anyone when it comes to national security. “Rashtra ki suraksha ke liye na kisi ke dabaav mein kaam hoga, na prabhaav mein aur na hi kisi abhaav mein (We will use all means to protect our nation),” PM vowed in his opening speech.

Referring to the importance, his government gives to defence, PM Modi listed out several decisions taken in favour of the armed forces. He said,”In last 5 years, several important decisions were taken for welfare of our soldiers and their families. Our govt took decision to implement OROP (One Rank One Pension), which was pending since decades. Right after our govt was formed this time, we took decision to raise scholarship of martyrs’ children.”

“Today the wars have reached the space. Wars are fought even in cyber world today. So, modernisation of defence forces is not only a necessity but also our priority. Modernisation should be the identity of our defence forces,” he stated.

Recalling his Kargil visit during war in 1999, PM said,”I had gone to Kargil 20 years ago when war was at its peak, the enemy was playing its games sitting on high peaks. Death was staring in the face yet our jawans carrying the tricolor wanted to reach the valley before anyone.

“When Param Vir Chakra awardee, son of Himachal Pradesh, J&K Rifles Captain Vikram Batra had said, “yeh dil maange more”, his heart wasn’t asking for himself, not for a religion, a language or a caste but for the whole Bharat, for Maa Bharati. I pay tribute to all those bravehearts who foiled the conspiracy to take down the tricolour from the peaks of Kargil by sacrificing their blood. I also pay respect to those brave mothers who gave birth to these bravehearts,” PM added.

Furthermore, he asserted,”In Kargil victory was the victory of bravery of our sons and daughters. It was victory of India’s strength and patience. It was victory of India’s sanctity and discipline. It was victory of every Indian’s expectations.”