New Delhi: After the Opposition started sloganeering as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing his newly inducted Cabinet ministers in the Lok Sabha, he hit out at the MPs saying some people are not happy if the country's women, SC/STs or farmers' sons become ministers.

Addressing the House on the first day of this year’s Monsoon Session, PM Modi said, “I thought that there would be enthusiasm in the Parliament as so many women, Dalits, tribals have become Ministers. This time our colleagues from agricultural and rural background, OBC community, have been given a berth in the Council of Ministers.”

“Perhaps some people are not happy if the country’s women, OBCs, farmers’ sons become Ministers. That is why they do not even allow their introduction,” PM Modi said while introducing his Council of Ministers in the Lok Sabha.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh raised an objection in the Lok Sabha against the uproar when PM Modi was introducing his Council of Ministers in the House.

Earlier on Monday, several MPs including YSRCP’s Maddila Gurumoorthy, BJP’s Mangal Suresh Angadi, IUML’s Abdussamad Samadan and Congress’ Vijay Vasanth took oath as the Members of Parliament in Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said he hopes all the parties will play a constructive role in the discussion.

“People want that their expectations and hopes reach the government through the Parliament. I hope all political parties will play a positive role in this direction,” tweeted the Speaker.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2021 commenced on Monday (July 19) and will continue till August 13.