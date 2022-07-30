NSA Ajit Doval’s big statement: India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval made a big statement on Saturday while referring to the anti-social elements trying to disturb the peace of the country. He warned people to be alert to the nefarious designs of the anti-national elements who are hatching conspiracies to disturb the harmony and peace in the country and create unrest in the name of religion. NSA Doval made the remarks at an event organized by the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Parishad in Delhi. In this program, religious heads discussed and passed a resolution to maintain peace and unity in the country.Also Read - 5G Spectrum Auction Starts Today At 10 AM; Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel Among 4 Companies In Fray

Conspiracy to create unrest in the country

Doval said that some elements are trying to create such an environment which is hindering India's progress. They are creating bitterness and conflict in the name of religion and ideology and it is affecting the whole country and spreading outside the country as well.