New Delhi: A strong critic of the BJP-led Central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday took strong exception to the imposition of President’s Rule in Maharashtra and said there are some people who are working as a BJP mouthpiece. She also went on to say that her state also has some people of the same kind who are trying to run a parallel government.

“There are some people who are working like a BJP mouthpiece. In my state also you have seen people trying to run a parallel government,” Mamata said in reference to Maharashtra Governor imposing President’s Rule in the state.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Maharashtra Governor imposes President's rule: — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

The West Bengal Chief Minister said that Centre and the state governments are elected governments and the federal structure of the country must be respected by all.

“As per the Constitutional provisions, the federal structure must work. Centre and state governments are elected governments, but there are some people who are dominating it so much,” she further added.

The statement from the Bengal CM comes a couple of days after the President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra as the stalemate over government formation continued in the state even 20 days after the poll results were announced.

The decision to impose the rule came after the Union Cabinet recommended President’s Rule in the state. Giving his approval, President Ram Nath Kovind signed a proclamation imposing President’s Rule in Maharashtra and after that the Assembly remained in suspended animation.

The governor noted that he is satisfied that governance of the state cannot be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and he is left with no alternative and is constrained to send a report on the provision of Article 356, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Chief Minister alleged that her government suffered a loss of Rs 640 crores as the Centre didn’t release devolution component (Central Tax 42%) till October.

“As the Centre didn’t release devolution component (Central Tax 42%) till October we suffered a loss of Rs 640 crores. Moreover, the Centre is supposed to release Rs 17,000 crores which the state is yet to receive. Economic growth is so low that every state is suffering,” she alleged.