New Delhi: On December 30, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his cabinet with 36 new ministers inducted. But the portfolios are not yet decided as marathon talks among the three parties are failing to yield any result.

While NCP’s Ajit Pawar, the new deputy CM of the state, dismissed rumours of fissures among the three components of Maha Vikas Aghadi, Shiv Sena itself admitted problems. “The Cabinet expansion was, indeed, delayed but it finally happened. There were some sparks of disappointment from those who could not make the cut, but the list of probables was huge,” the Shiv Sena said in its editorial of the mouthpiece Saamna.

Fadnavis too faced the same problems

The editorial said the opposition (BJP) may be “bubbling” over such developments, but even the previous Devendra Fadnavis government was no exception to such discontent during its Cabinet expansions.

Have Accommodated Independents

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party also said it kept its word by inducting three Independents, who extended support to the Shiv Sena, unlike the Congress and NCP. “A strong and experienced Cabinet is in power, it should be allowed to function,” the Sena said.

Didn’t Promise Berth to anyone

“Jadhav claimed Thackeray promised to make him Cabinet minister. As per our information, no such promise was made to him. Thackeray must have asked him to join the Sena ahead of the Assembly polls and be part of the government,” it said.

Who will get revenue ministry?

The Shiv Sena said senior Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan, who has been inducted into the state Cabinet, needs a ministry like ‘revenue’. But the ministry is currently with another Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, it pointed out.

About a dozen Sena legislators are said to be upset over not getting a place in the cabinet. On the other hand, the 12 Congress ministers visited Delhi after the swearing-in on Monday. Congress leaders, sources said, feel that the party has not got agriculture, co-operation, housing and rural development ministries which are concerned with rural parts of the state. Rural development, co-operation and housing are with the NCP and agriculture with the Shiv Sena, and the Congress is keen on getting at least two of these four departments. The Congress has been allocated revenue, PWD and energy, among other ministries. The NCP has 12 cabinet ministers and four Ministers of State, the Shiv Sena has 10 cabinet ministers and four MoS while Congress has 10 cabinet ministers and two MoS. The NCP has bagged important portfolios of Home and Finance.

(With Agency Inputs)