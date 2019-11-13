New Delhi: Soon after a notice was out that the proposed meeting between the Congress and the NCP got cancelled, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday said some things are kept confidential. He also said that the notice was as his party member Ajit Pawar said so.

“Some things are kept confidential. So, Ajit Pawar said that NCP-Congress meeting got cancelled. The meeting is underway and Ajit Pawar is present in the meeting,” NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said.

Earlier in the day, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had set up a committee comprising Maharashtra leaders to discuss Common Minimum Programme with Congress. The meeting was supposed to happen on Wednesday evening.

The committee of the NCP includes Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Nawab Malik.

Earlier, the Congress also had set up a similar committee to mull aspects of government formation in Maharashtra. The committee of the Congress included Prithviraj Chauhan, Ashok Chavan, Manikrao Thakre, Balasahab Thorat and Vijay Vedatiwar.

In the recently concluded Assembly polls, Congress and NCP had bagged 54 and 44 seats respectively in 288-member Assembly. As no party came forward to prove majority to form the government in the state, it on Tuesday came under President’s rule after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval for the requisite notification.