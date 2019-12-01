New Delhi: Speaking in Bokaro, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday reiterated that no one can stop the BJP-led government from building Lord Ram temple, stated a report.
“We are going to build a grand temple of Lord Ram at the birthplace of Ram Lalla, as promised by us in every manifesto. Some parties used to mock us on this promise, but now none can stop us from building the temple,” Rajnath Singh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.
Without naming the political parties, Singh claimed that some of them are always finding fault with the BJP government. “Some parties find our fault in this as well, they accuse us of being communal,” stated Singh as quoted by news agency ANI.
Promising to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across India, the Defence Minister added that every citizen of the country has a right to know about the illegal immigrants in their land, added the report. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bokaro further told news agency ANI, “It has become evident after the first phase of polling in Jharkhand that Bharatiya Janata Party will form government in Jharkhand will full majority. None can point fingers at BJP’s Prime Minister, Ministers or Chief Ministers that they’re corrupt.”
