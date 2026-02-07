Home

Someone please break down the gate...: 3 men die after car falls into a canal in Madhya Pradesh

‘Someone please break down the gate…’: 3 men die after car falls into a canal in Madhya Pradesh

A speeding car broke through the railing and fell into the Patharouta Canal near Itarsi. Three young men died in the accident. The NDRF team rescued the car and the people trapped inside. All three have died.

'Someone please break down the gate...': 3 men die after car falls into a canal in Madhya Pradesh

Cases of anomalies by administration is on a rise. Days after a Noida techie lost his life after falling into a pit, yesterday a boy in Delhi fell in the similar way. And on Saturday, another case was reported from Madhya Pradesh where a major accident occurred on the Patharouta Canal in Itarsi, Narmadapuram, on the Bhopal-Betul old National Highway where a car lost control and fell into the canal. It is being reported that the car broke through the railing and fell into the canal taking away lives of three young men.

They were pleading to break the gate

When the car fell into the canal, some people were standing on the bridge. They made a video of the incident. The video shows that the car was slowly sinking after falling into the canal. The three young men were shouting from inside the car to break the gate or the glass. But unfortunately, none of the people standing on the bridge knew how to swim. The video can be heard asking each other if they knew how to swim. During this time, people were also throwing stones from above to break the glass.

Car broke the railing and fell down

In fact, around 12:00 a.m., an i-20 car was traveling from Kesla to Itarsi . It met with an accident on the Patharouta Canal in Itarsi. Three young men were in the car, who had consumed alcohol, as a bottle of alcohol was found in the car. The way the car broke through the canal railing and fell, suggests it was traveling at a very high speed.

Car was taken out after two hours

Upon receiving information about the incident, Itarsi and Patharouta police arrived at the scene and began efforts to retrieve the car. The NDRF Narmadapuram team also arrived at the scene. Efforts were underway to retrieve the car, which had sunk into the canal water. It took approximately one and a half to two hours for the team to extract the car from the flowing waters.

One of the three deceased youths is said to be from the village of Raisalpur. Police recovered the bodies and sent them to the government hospital in Itarsi for post-mortem. Police have begun investigating the incident. They are searching for footage related to the accident on CCTV cameras installed at a dhaba near the canal. After falling into the water, the gate did not open, and all three died of suffocation inside.

