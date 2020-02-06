New Delhi: Amid the opposition’s allegation that the implementation of Citizenship Act (CAA) will destroy the constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday came down heavily on them saying that the Congress should have saved the Constitution in 1975 when late prime minister Indira Gandhi had imposed Emergency.

Invoking Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, PM Modi said that Nehru himself was in favour of protecting minorities in Pakistan. Pointing fingers at Congress, PM Modi asked, “was Pandit Nehru communal? Did he want a Hindu Rashtra?”

Furthering his attack on Nehru, PM Modi, in the Lok Sabha, said, “Someone had to become Prime Minister so a line was drawn in India and the country was divided.”

To defend the CAA, Modi also recalled the Nehru-Liaquat Agreement which was signed in 1950.

“In 1950, the Nehru-Liaquat Agreement was signed for the protection of minorities living in India and Pakistan. Religious minorities were mentioned in this agreement. Nehru was such a big thinker, then why did he not include all the citizens there in the agreement instead of the minorities there? What we are saying today, was the same thing with Nehru ji,” said PM Modi.

In what could be the veiled attack on Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Modi said that despite him being accused in the anti-Sikh riots, he was made a chief minister.

“You did not send those who are accused in the anti-Sikh riots to jails. Not just that, you also made someone who has allegations of instigating anti-Sikh riots, a Chief Minister,” Modi said in the lower house of Parliament.

In a dig at the opposition, PM Modi said that those speaking against the CAA, are clicking photos with ‘tukde-tukde gang’.

“Much has been said about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), ironically by those who love getting photographed with the group of people who want ‘Tukde Tukde’ of India,” the Prime Minister said.