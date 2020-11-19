A video has gone viral on social media wherein Nitin Nandgaonkar, a Shiv Sena leader, is seen going to an outlet of Karachi Sweets in the Bandra West area of Mumbai and demanding the owner change its name to “something in Marathi”. Also Read - UAE Suspends Visit Visas to These Countries Due to 2nd Wave COVID-19 Fears | Check Full List

Notably, Nandgaonkar himself shared a video of the incident on his Facebook account on Wednesday and ever since the, the video has gone viral on other platforms. The Sena leader says that he hates the word 'Karachi' because of its association with Pakistan.

Mumbai: Video of Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar goes viral, where he's allegedly asking Karachi Sweets shop owner in Bandra West to change the name 'Karachi'. "You have to do it, we're giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi," says Nitin Nandgaokar in video. pic.twitter.com/PfmM4B65ac — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

In the video, the owner of Karachi Sweets is heard telling Nandgaonkar that his family had migrated from Karachi. To which Nandgaonkar responds, ”We hate the word Karachi. It’s the place of terrorists in Pakistan so you need to change this name. Our soldiers are dying because of the terrorists and hence this name isn’t acceptable in Mumbai and Maharashtra. You keep your name or your family name but not Karachi…we are giving you time and you change it.”

Towards the end, he tells the owner that he will return after 15 days and that he can contact him if he needs any kind of assistance in changing the name.

After the alleged threat, the outlet covered the word ‘Karachi’ with newspapers, as per an ANI report.

Mumbai: The 'Karachi Sweets' shop in Bandra West – the owner of which was allegedly asked by Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar to omit the word 'Karachi' from its name – now has the name covered with newspaper. https://t.co/yksVJcEvay pic.twitter.com/Ckedbi9SbA — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

Such an incident has happened before as well. In 2009, a Karachi Sweets outlet in the Mulund area of Mumbai changed its name after receiving a deadline from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.