Lucknow: A day after Mayawati declared that Bahujan Samaj Party will go solo in Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls, dumping Akhilesh Yadav and putting the SP-BSP alliance on hold, the Samajwadi Chief on Wednesday cleared his stand on the failed ties.

Talking to news agency ANI, the SP Chief said that sometimes failures mirror weaknesses, adding that he still respects Mayawati.

“Sometimes you don’t succeed in trials but you get to know about weaknesses. What I said for Mayawati ji in the 1st press conference ‘Mera samman unka samman hoga‘, I still say that. As far as gathbandhan or fighting elections alone is concerned, political roads are open for all,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

“If we are contesting by-polls alone then I will discuss with all the leaders of the party that what should our future strategy be and work towards it,” Yadav added.

Notably, Mayawati had convened a meeting of party leaders on Monday, where she announced that the BSP would contest the by-elections to 11 seats in the state on its own. “It’s not a permanent break. If we feel in future that SP Chief succeeds in his political work, we’ll again work together. But if he doesn’t succeed, it’ll be good for us to work separately. So we’ve decided to fight the by-elections alone,” Mayawati said.

On Tuesday, after Mayawati’s announcement, Akhilesh Yadav also declared that SP would fight on all the 11 seats alone. “If the coalition has broken, I will D & if the coalition isn’t there in the by-elections, then Samajwadi Party will prepare for the elections. SP will also fight on all 11 seats alone,” Akhilesh Yadav said.