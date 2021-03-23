New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday upheld an order sentencing Aam Admi Party MLA Somnath Bharti to two years in jail for assaulting the AIIMS security staff in a case registered in 2016. After the pronouncement of the order, Bharti was taken into custody, a lawyer said. A magistrate court had in January sentenced him to two years in jail. Also Read - Batla House Encounter Case: Here's What Happened When | A Chronology of Events

Bharti's appeal was partly dismissed by a special judge Vikas Dhull and convicted him for the offenses under sections 147 (rioting) read with 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC and under section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

"Part of the impugned judgment convicting and sentencing the appellant for the offence under Section 323/353 IPC read with Section 149 IPC are accordingly, set aside..appeal is dismissed qua the conviction and sentence of appellant u/s 147 IPC read with Section 149 IPC and under Section 3(1) of PDPP Act," the court ordered.

The court, however, set aside his conviction under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) read with section 149 of IPC.

To recall, in January Bharti was granted bail to enable him to file an appeal before the high court against his conviction in the case and jail term.

All You Need To Know About The Case:

According to the prosecution, on September 9, 2016, Bharti, along with nearly 300 others, brought down the fence of a boundary wall at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here with a JCB operator.

The case was lodged on the basis of a complaint from R S Rawat, Chief Security Officer, AIIMS.

Bharti told the court that AIIMS had illegally occupied the road along the drain near Gautam Nagar area, which was a public path, for commercial activities such as parking. The AAP leader claimed that the demolition for opening the thoroughfare to the public was planned and executed by the Public Works Department, and supported by AIIMS, according to Bar and Bench.