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Somnath is a symbol of Indias eternal culture, faith and indomitable spirit: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Somnath is a symbol of India’s eternal culture, faith and indomitable spirit: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this special event associated with Somnath would further establish India’s eternal traditions and cultural pride more strongly on the global stage.

Pushkar Singh Dhami- File image

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Somnath is a living symbol of India’s eternal culture, faith, and indomitable spirit. Despite thousands of years of history and numerous invasions, Somnath continues to convey to the world that the strength of Indian culture and spiritual consciousness is eternal and unbreakable.

The Chief Minister said that the “75 Years of Heritage Celebration” program, scheduled to be held from May 8 to 11 in the Somnath Temple complex, is not merely a religious event, but a celebration of India’s cultural consciousness, national pride, and spiritual heritage. He said the event would serve as an important medium to connect the younger generation with the country’s rich traditions and Sanatan values.

Chief Minister Dhami stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the work of preservation, promotion, and restoration of India’s spiritual and cultural heritage is progressing across the country with renewed energy and commitment. The grand development of religious sites such as Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mahakal Lok, Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham reflects India’s journey of cultural renaissance.

He said that such events are helping the younger generation reconnect with their roots, traditions, and the values of Indian civilization. At the same time, they are strengthening cultural unity, patriotism, and spiritual consciousness among the people of the country.

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The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this special event associated with Somnath would further establish India’s eternal traditions and cultural pride more strongly on the global stage.

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