Home

News

Somnath Swabhiman Parv 2026: know how Porbandar helped in temples rebuilding; first contribution came from…

Somnath Swabhiman Parv 2026: know how Porbandar helped in temple’s rebuilding; first contribution came from…

The first donation recorded for the reconstruction of the temple was Rs. 1 lakh. Scroll down to read who gave the donation.

Somnath Swabhiman Parv 2026: The Somnath Swabhiman Parv 2026 will be celebrated between January 8 and January 11, 2026. It will be a grand event, as it marks 1,000 years of attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026. It will take place in the sacred presence of the first Jyotirlinga, Somnath Temple. During the celebrations of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit.

Somnath Swabhiman Parv in 2026

A popular historian named Narottam Palan, based in Porbandar, explained that the Somnath Temple was attacked by Mahmud of Ghazni in January 1026. This year, the attack marks one millennium. The famous historian Palan also mentioned that the original Somnath Temple dates back to almost 2,000 years.

Rebuilding of the Somnath Temple

As stated by Narottam Palan, the Somnath temple is a grand symbol of India’s self-respect and not just a random temple. He said that every time the temple was destroyed, it was rebuilt with additional struggles and combined efforts of multiple rulers and the individuals of India. The current structure of the Somnath temple is a result of the eighth reconstruction.

Contribution of Porbandar to Somnath temple’s reconstruction

The historian Narottam Palan highlighted the contribution of Porbandar’s history. He said that when the then Chief Minister of Saurashtra, Uchharangrai Dhebar, appealed to the public for contributions to rebuild the temple, the first city that stepped forward was Porbandar.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

First contribution for Somnath’s reconstruction

The first donation recorded for the reconstruction of the temple arrived from Porbandar’s Seth Shri Nanji Kalidas Mehta. He contributed an enormous amount of Rs. 1 lakh during those times.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.