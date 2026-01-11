  • Home
  • News
  • Somnath Swabhiman Parv Live: PM Modi to perform darshan at temple, address public rally soon
live

Somnath Swabhiman Parv Live: PM Modi to perform darshan at temple, address public rally soon

On Saturday evening, PM Modi arrived at the Somnath temple and took part in the prayers and the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations.

Published date india.com Published: January 11, 2026 7:16 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Somnath Swabhiman Parv Live: PM Modi to perform darshan at temple, address public rally soon

New Delhi: PM Modi will lead the Shaurya Yatra on Sunday, a procession organised to honour those who laid down their lives to protect the Somnath Temple from invaders. Later, the prime minister will perform darshan at the temple and address a public function. On Saturday evening, PM Modi arrived at the Somnath temple and took part in the prayers and the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations. Somnath Swabhiman Parv marks 1,000 years since the invasion of the historic temple by Mahmud Ghazni in 1026. “Feeling blessed to be in Somnath, a proud symbol of our civilisational courage. This visit comes during Somnath Swabhiman Parv, when the entire nation has come together to mark a thousand years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026. Grateful to the people for the warm welcome,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Somnath Swabhiman Parv Live:

Live Updates

  • Jan 11, 2026 9:13 AM IST

    On Sunday, the Prime Minister will take part in the Shaurya Yatra, a ceremonial procession organised to honour the countless warriors who laid down their lives defending the Somnath Temple. He will perform Darshan and Pooja in Somnath Temple and also participate in a public function marking Somnath Swabhiman Parv.

  • Jan 11, 2026 8:22 AM IST

    At 9:45 am on Sunday, the PM will take part in the ‘Shaurya Yatra’, a ceremonial procession organised to honour those who laid down their lives defending the Somnath temple, said a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release.

  • Jan 11, 2026 7:21 AM IST

    On Monday, the PM will meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ahmedabad and visit Sabarmati Ashram.

  • Jan 11, 2026 7:20 AM IST

    Following this, the prime minister will perform darshan at the temple and address a public function.

  • Jan 11, 2026 7:20 AM IST

    PM Modi will lead the Shaurya Yatra on Sunday, a procession organised to honour those who laid down their lives to protect the Somnath Temple from invaders.

  • Jan 11, 2026 7:20 AM IST

  • Jan 11, 2026 7:19 AM IST

    The thematic formations of 3,000 drones portrayed Lord Shiva, a shivling, and the Somnath temple.

  • Jan 11, 2026 7:19 AM IST

    PM Modi also witnessed a 15-minute drone show which lit up the night sky near the Somnath temple.

  • Jan 11, 2026 7:19 AM IST

    “Feeling blessed to be in Somnath, a proud symbol of our civilisational courage. This visit comes during Somnath Swabhiman Parv, when the entire nation has come together to mark a thousand years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026. Grateful to the people for the warm welcome,” PM Modi wrote on X.

  • Jan 11, 2026 7:19 AM IST

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.