Somvati Amavasya Snan: Traffic advisory issues, heavy vehicles banned in Haridwar; check routes to avoid

New Delhi: Haridwar Police has drawn up a detailed traffic management plan ahead of the Somvati Amavasya bathing festival. With devotees from various states expected to arrive in large numbers for the holy dip on November 9, designated routes and parking arrangements have been made for vehicles coming from different directions.
If traffic congestion increases, vehicles arriving via the Delhi-Meerut route will be diverted from Nagla Imarti towards Laksar and routed through Ferupur and Jagjeetpur to reach the Bairagi Camp parking facility. Meanwhile, the entry of heavy vehicles into Haridwar city will remain prohibited from midnight on November 8 until the conclusion of the bathing festival.
Meanwhile, the Cheela route from Rishikesh will be used exclusively for outgoing traffic. If congestion builds up at the toll plaza due to heavy outbound traffic, the canal-side road will be used as an alternative route.
If crowds increase during the bathing festival, auto-rickshaws and Vikrams arriving from Dehradun and Rishikesh will be allowed to travel only up to Jairam Mod. Auto-rickshaws and Vikrams coming from Jwalapur and BHEL will follow designated diversions via Ranipur Mod, Devpura, and the Bus Station.
The movement of autos, Vikrams and taxis will remain prohibited between Laltarao Bridge and Shiv Murti. Entry of e-rickshaws and e-autos beyond Devpura Chowk towards Shiv Murti Chowk will be completely restricted.
E-rickshaws arriving from Bairagi Camp will take a U-turn at Shankaracharya Chowk and Tulsi Chowk before returning.
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