New Delhi: The Indian Army has released a dramatic video wherein a terrorist can be seen surrendering before the security forces during an encounter in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The surrendered terrorist has been identified as Jahangir Ahmed Bhat. As per the reports, Bhat had joined terror group recently.

"Koi goli nahi chalaega (Nobody will shoot)", the video showed an Army officer communicating with the terrorist, believed to be in his early 20s. Later, he was seen approaching the soldier with both hands up after being assured of no harm.

One SPO went missing with two AK-47 on 13 Oct 20. Same day, Jahangir Ah Bhat (31 yr old shopkeeper) from Chadoora had gone missing too. Today, he was apprehended with one AK rifle.#Kashmir https://t.co/D2p2WmHqal pic.twitter.com/44YdqxGTSe — Chinar Corps🍁 – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 16, 2020

The soldier added, “Son, don’t get frightened. Mistakes happen. Give him water”

Meanwhile, in another video clip, Bhatt’s father can be seen expressing gratitude towards the security forces for making his son shun terrorism. “Don’t let him go with the terrorists again,” Army jawan told the father.

Notably, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, army and CRPF on Friday on the basis of a specific input regarding the presence of a special police officer (SPO) who had decamped with two AK 47 rifles two days ago along with his associate in Chadoora area of Budgam in Central Kashmir.

The police said as the joint team reached near the target location, the SPO, Altaf, along with his associate Jahangir Ahmad Bhat fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated by the joint team leading to a brief gunfight.

“During the ensuing gunfight, the SPO managed to escape from the spot. However, his associate Bhat, an over ground worker (OGW) and a notorious stone pelter,” the police said.

In a statement, the Army said, “On October 13, it was reported that an SPO (special police officer) had decamped with two AK-47 (rifles). Same day, Jahangir Ah Bhat from Chadoora went missing. The family was trying to trace the individual. Today morning in a joint operation, the individual was cornered. As per protocol, the Indian Army made efforts to convince the individual to surrender. The individual surrendered.”

It added,”The father of the individual was at the site and the impact of the efforts to make the youth come back from terror was visible. Indian Army continues to make efforts to prevent terror recruitment and in case of youth joining terror, provide options to get back.”