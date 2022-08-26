Sonali Phogat Death: Sonali Phogat, BJP leader and actor who died on August 23 could be seen staggering out of a Goa restaurant with her accomplices in a CCTV footage released on Friday, which is supposedly from just a few hours before her death. As she was unable to walk on her own, her aide Sudhir Sangwan could be seen helping her in the video. He is one of the two associates of Phogat who were arrested in her murder case.Also Read - Sonali Phogat Last Rites Video: Actress' Daughter Shoulders The Bier in Heartbreaking Video - Watch

WATCH SONALI PHOGAT VIDEO HERE:

Also Read - Sonali Phogat's Death: Teenage Daughter Claims Actor Was Murdered, Seeks 'Justice'

The other associate of Phogat , Sukhwinder Singh, was with them too as they left Curlie’s Restaurant on the Anjuna beach for their hotel on Monday night. She was brought dead to St. Anthony’s Hospital the next morning. Also Read - Sonali Phogat Death Conspiracy: Nephew Claims PA Conspired Her Death, Laptop Missing From Farmhouse

The Police have found the footage showing Sudhir Sangwan making Sonali Phogat forcibly drink water that had “some obnoxious substance”. The associates took her to the hotel, Grand Leonny, where all of them were staying, before she died.

#WATCH | Sonali Phogat death: Goa IGP says,”…Video establishes that one of the accused forcefully made her consume a substance. When confronted, accused Sukhwinder Singh & Sudhir Sangwan confessed they intentionally mixed obnoxious chemical into a liquid & made her drink it…” pic.twitter.com/85aPyjuGy4 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

She was declared ‘brought dead’ the next morning at the hospital where the doctors said death was caused due to a heart attack. However, her family demanded deep probe into her death as they thought something was amiss.

After Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar intervened, police filed a murder case. In her post-mortem report yesterday, it came to light that “there are multiple blunt force injuries over the body”. The report said police need to investigate the cause of death.

Haryana Chief Minister Khattar yesterday said the case could also be sent over to the Central Bureau of Investigation with the family members’ permission. The family had alleged rape as well, but police haven’t yet pressed those charges, as investigation is still pending.

The family performed her last rites today and said they are satisfied with the investigation.

Hisar, Haryana | We are satisfied with how the investigation into the murder of my sister has progressed. The CCTV footage has revealed the truth. We cremated my sister today, will look into the further process to get her justice now: Rinku, Sonali Phogat’s brother pic.twitter.com/HTgXx8Z5I5 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

As to why she could have been killed, her brother, Rinku Dhaka, said her associates had the “intention to take over her properties and financial assets and to finish her political career”.