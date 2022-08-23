Sonali Phogat Dead: Sonali Phogat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and TV actress died of a heart attack in Goa. She breathed her last on Monday night. Phogat was 42. She had contested the last assembly election on BJP’s ticket from Adampur Assembly constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who recently switched over from the Congress party to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Speaking to the Times of India, her brother Watan Singh Dhaka confirmed her demise.Also Read - Robbery at Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Sonali Phogat's House, Rs 10 Lakh Cash, Gold, Licensed Revolver Stolen

She is survived by her daughter, Yashodhara Phogat. In December 2016, Sonali lost her husband Sanjay Phogat. Her husband died at the age of 42 under mysterious circumstances in his farmhouse.

WHO WAS SONALI PHOGAT?