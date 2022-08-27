Sonali Phogat Death Case: In the Sonali Phogat case, a new video has emerged that shows a man, who looks like Sudhir Sangwan, forcing Sonali to gulp down some drink on the dance floor at some restaurant/pub, most probably Curlie’s. Earlier on Friday, a CCTV footage showed Sonali Phogat staggering on her way out of a nightclub in Goa. Hours later she was declared dead. Sudhir Sangwan is the PA and associate of the late actor and BJP leader. Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, another of Phogat’s reported associates, have been arrested.Also Read - Sonali Phogat Death: Goa Forward Party Asks CM Sawant To Step Down

Referring to the same video clip, the Police had said they had footage showing Sudhir Sangwan making Sonali Phogat forcibly drink "some substance". According to them, the associates took her to the hotel, Grand Leonny, where all of them were staying, before she died.

"CCTV recordings of relevant premises were examined by the Investigating Officer, and it was found that Sudhir was forcefully making Sonali drink the alleged liquid in a water bottle," a police statement read.

When she was brought dead to a hospital in Anjuna, North Goa, the next morning, it was initially seen as a case of a heart attack. But her family did not buy the theory and demanded a thorough probe.