Sonali Phogat Death Case: In a major breakthrough in the Sonali Phogat death case, Goa police on Friday asserted that the late BJP leader’s personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi have admitted that they intentionally mixed a chemical into her drink. “On the basis of CCTV footage, it was seen that alleged Sudhir Sangwan & his associate Sukhwinder Singh were partying with the deceased at a club. A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance”, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Omvir Singh Bishnoi. He added, “When confronted, Sukhwinder and Sudhir confessed that they intentionally mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it.”Also Read - Sonali Phogat Last Rites Video: Actress' Daughter Shoulders The Bier in Heartbreaking Video - Watch

#WATCH | Sonali Phogat death: Goa IGP says,”…Video establishes that one of the accused forcefully made her consume a substance. When confronted, accused Sukhwinder Singh & Sudhir Sangwan confessed they intentionally mixed obnoxious chemical into a liquid & made her drink it…” pic.twitter.com/85aPyjuGy4 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

SONALI PHOGAT DEATH CASE: 10 LATEST UPDATES