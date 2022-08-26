Sonali Phogat Death Case: In a major breakthrough in the Sonali Phogat death case, Goa police on Friday asserted that the late BJP leader’s personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi have admitted that they intentionally mixed a chemical into her drink. “On the basis of CCTV footage, it was seen that alleged Sudhir Sangwan & his associate Sukhwinder Singh were partying with the deceased at a club. A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance”, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Omvir Singh Bishnoi. He added, “When confronted, Sukhwinder and Sudhir confessed that they intentionally mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it.”Also Read - Sonali Phogat Last Rites Video: Actress' Daughter Shoulders The Bier in Heartbreaking Video - Watch
SONALI PHOGAT DEATH CASE: 10 LATEST UPDATES
- Both accused established in preliminary investigation & they’ve been arrested. Further investigation underway.
- An Expert of FSL has been called. For further interrogation, accused will be sent with a team to various locations to get further evidence
- Yesterday, her autopsy report revealed that Phogat’s body had ‘multiple blunt force injuries’.
- Her autopsy was conducted on Phogat’s body at the Goa Medical College and Hospital.
- According to Goa police, Phogat felt uneasy on Monday night and later in the morning (on Tuesday), she was taken to St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna at around 8 a.m., where she was declared brought dead.
- An FIR under Section 302 (murder) was registered at the Anjuna Police Station based on the complaint filed by the brother of Phogat.
- “The case was registered on Thursday following a complaint by Rinku Dhaka — the brother of Sonali Phogat. He had made allegations against two persons and we have started questioning them,” Bishnoi said.
- She had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna. Her family members alleged that she was brought to Goa on the pretext of a film shoot by the accused persons.
- “Sudhir Sagwan (PA of Phogat) told us that film shooting was there on August 24. But hotel rooms were booked only for two days, on August 22 and 23. There was no film shoot. It was false. We didn’t see any actor or film shoot here,” Rinku Dhaka, brother of Sonali Phogat.
- He said that the video of his sister seen dancing with one of the accused persons is from Gurugram and not from Goa.