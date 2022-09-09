New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed demolition of Curlies restaurant in Goa, which was linked to the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. The Court issued the stay order subject to the condition that no commercial activities will take place at the popular beach shack. “There shall be stay on demolition with respect to structure in Survey No. 42.10 subject to the appellants not undertaking any commercial activities in respect of structures,” the court observed.Also Read - Maharashtra Political Crisis: SC May Hear Case Tomorrow As Shinde Faction Urges Urgent Hearing

Owner Edwin Nunes of the 'Curlies' restaurant, located on Goa's famous Anjuna beach, was among five persons arrested in the Phogat death case and on Thursday was later granted conditional bail against a personal bail bond of Rs 30,000 and two sureties of Rs 15,000 each.

Visuals from Curlies restaurant in Goa after Supreme Court stayed demolition subject to the condition that no commercial activities will take place in the restaurant pic.twitter.com/mB5SJAEjGF — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022



Earlier on Sept 8, Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority had ordered the demolition of Curlies restaurant for violation of coastal zone laws. Huge police force was also deployed at the demolition site. Several workers engaged in the demolition work began to demolish the sea facing portion of Curlies nightclub, where parties used to happen.

For the unversed, Sonali Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna. On the same day, she was partying in Curlies restaurant, where she was allegedly given Methamphetamine drugs. She felt uneasy that night and the next morning, she was taken to the private hospital in Anjuna where she was declared brought dead. Since the incident of the death of Sonali Phogat, Curlies Restaurant has come again to limelight.