Panaji: In a latest development, the Goa Police on Thursday took Sudhir Sangwan, Sukhwinder Wasi — BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s two associates — into custody for interrogation. The action from Goa Police comes following Sonali’s brother levelled serious allegations against her PA. The Goa police has not confirmed the arrest yet.Also Read - Sonali Phogat Was Raped Repeatedly Over Years, Blackmailed By Her PA; More Serious Charges Levelled By Her Brother

Earlier in the day, Sonali’s family has filed a complaint with the Goa Police alleging that Sonali has been murdered as part of a conspiracy. In the complaint, her brother Rinku Dhaka said her sister didn’t die of a heart attack. She was raped and murdered, he alleged. Also Read - Sonali Phogat's Death Conspiracy: Family Demands CBI Probe| 4 Big Statements That Can Change The Case

After the complaint was filed, the Goa Police pressed a charge of murder against her two associates soon after autopsy was conducted.

Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been added to the case related to the death of the 42-year-old leader, a senior police official told PTI here.

Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi were named as accused in the case, he added.

Sagwan and Wasi had accompanied Phogat to Goa when she arrived in the coastal state on August 22. Her brother Rinku Dhaka had filed a complaint against the two men at Anjuna Police Station on Wednesday.

An autopsy was conducted on Sonali Phogat’s body at the Goa Medical College and Hospital earlier in the day.