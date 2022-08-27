Panaji: Goa MLA Vijai Sardesai, the president of the Goa Forward Party on Saturday asked Chief Minister Pramod Sawant “why did he ask the police to go slow in the case of the death of Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat in the initial stages.” Vijai Sardesai was addressing a press conference in Panaji. He also sought to know from CM Sawant if he had received phone calls from the “high profile” politicians from Haryana and demanded that Chief Minister Sawant should step down as Home Minister.Also Read - Sonali Phogat Case: Video Shows Sonali Made To Guzzle Spiked Drink By A Man

“Why did the Chief Minister ask the Police to go slow in the matter in the initial stage? Did he receive phone calls from high-profile politicians from Haryana? Did the CM try to protect some high-profile politician from Haryana and was that the reason her death was termed as cardiac arrest,” Sardesai questioned and sought answers to these questions. Also Read - Sonali Phogat Death Case: Curlies Restaurant Owner Arrested, Drugs Recovered From Bathroom

Referring to the released CCTV footage, Sardesai said that (as per the CCTV footage) Sonali Phogat was in Curlie’s restaurant till early morning at around 4.27 a.m. on August 23. Also Read - Haryana Govt Shuffles 54 IAS Officers. Check List of Names And Departments Here

“Around 8 a.m. (on August 23) there was breaking news on the national media about her death, that she was brought dead to hospital. Later, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that he had learnt that it was a cardiac arrest. How did CM come to this conclusion?” Sardesai questioned and added that again on August 24, Chief Minister reiterated that it was a cardiac arrest.

“The CM should come clean on this episode of cardiac arrest,” Sardesai said adding senior BJP leaders are quiet on this issue.